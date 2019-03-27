Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale

Steinhoff sens statement:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the “Company” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) refers shareholders to its announcement released on SENS on 26 March 2019 regarding the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to place up to 694,206,661 ordinary shares in KAP Industrial Holdings Limited (“KAP”) (“the Placing Shares”) (the “Placing”).

Steinhoff has successfully placed the Placing Shares at a price of R6.85 per Placing Share (“Placing Price”) raising total gross proceeds of R4.8bn (c. €293m). The book of demand was oversubscribed. The Placing Price represents a discount of c. 9.4% to the KAP closing price on 26 March 2019.

Accordingly, the Placing Shares, constituting approximately 26% of KAP’s issued share capital, will be allocated in terms of the Placing, resulting in the Company no longer holding a direct interest in KAP.

Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on Monday, 01 April 2019.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

