Investors in the dark as Eskom bond yields drop on Ramapower

South Africa’s state-owned power utility is groaning under almost R500bn of bond and loan debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and isn’t selling enough electricity to cover its operating and borrowing costs. While it’s already been given a three-year, R69bn bailout by the government, the company had to ask for emergency funding last month to remain solvent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that Eskom is “too big to fail,” but with the nation’s finances stretched to the limit and its last investment-grade credit rating hanging by a thread, the government has limited scope to continue bailing the company out. Vague plans for operational restructuring have been announced, and the National Treasury said it can’t give details until Ramaphosa appoints a new cabinet, scheduled for next week.

Eskom is in “ongoing conversations” with lenders, its media desk said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We haven’t had any interactions with the company outside of the Stock Exchange News Service statements and newspaper reports,” said Olga Constantatos, a credit analyst at Cape Town-based Futuregrowth Asset Management, which oversees R185bn including Eskom bonds. “There have been no details about what would happen to current funding and a restructure. But there are multiple decisions at multiple levels that need to be made. It’s getting quite urgent now, there’s too much debt.”

Eskom’s bond yields suggest investors are confident – for now – that the company will be able to meet repayments in the short term, with or without government help. Yields on dollar securities due 2021 have dropped 75 basis points to 5.74%, a 14-month low, since May 14, when Ramaphosa said that Eskom wouldn’t be allowed to go under.