In survival mode: Steinhoff sees hands-off future, will consider further disposals

By Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Steinhoff International Holdings NV sees its future as a hands-off investment holding company and will consider further retail-asset disposals with that in mind.

Such a shift would allow better-performing parts of the group to grow while insulating them from legal battles and help bring down debt, Chief Executive Officer Louis du Preez said on Tuesday. The South African company directly operates units like Pepkor Europe, the owner of European chains such as Poundland.

“We’d rather have a 50% stake in a business with a tomorrow than to fully own a business that doesn’t have the funding for a turnaround,” the CEO, 50, said in an interview. “That’s why it’s an operational decision to become a holding company.”

Du Preez was speaking in Cape Town after updating investors on progress more than 20 months after Steinhoff reported irregularities in its accounts, leading to a 98% collapse in the share price. The company has since offloaded a number of assets to shore up the balance sheet, and has been tied up in protracted debt-restructuring talks that are set to be finalised in a matter of days after a series of delays.