S&P affirms SA junk rating; revises outlook to negative as debt metrics worsen

Standard & Poor’s research statement:

Overview

Low GDP growth, upwardly revised fiscal deficits, and a growing debt burden are damaging South Africa’s fiscal metrics.

Unless the government takes measures to control the fiscal deficit and we see sustained reform momentum, we view debt as unlikely to stabilise within our three-year forecast period.

We are therefore revising our outlook on South Africa to negative from stable.

We are also affirming our long- and short-term foreign currency ratings on South Africa at ‘BB/B’, our local currency ratings at ‘BB+/B’, and our national scale ratings at ‘zaAAA/zaA-1+’.

Rating action

On Nov. 22, 2019, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on South Africa to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BB/B’ long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings and the ‘BB+/B’ long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is ‘BBB-‘.

We also affirmed our ‘zaAAA/zaA-1+’ long- and short-term South Africa national scale ratings on the sovereign.

Outlook

The negative outlook indicates that South Africa’s debt metrics are rapidly worsening as a result of the country’s low GDP growth and high fiscal deficits.

We could lower the ratings if we were to observe continued fiscal deterioration, for example, due to higher pressure on spending, rising interest costs, or the crystallisation of contingent liabilities related to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), especially Eskom. We could also lower the ratings if economic performance weakened further or if external funding pressures were to mount.

We could also consider lowering the ratings if the rule of law, property rights, or enforcement of contracts were to weaken significantly, undermining the investment and economic outlook. We currently view this as unlikely.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the government credibly arrested the rise in the net government debt-to-GDP ratio, controlled fiscal deficits, and improved SOEs. We could also revise the outlook if we saw a substantial improvement in the economic growth outlook.