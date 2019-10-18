New energy blueprint: Solar, wind in; nuclear benched; coal’s slow burn

As the government releases the energy road map for South Africa for the next decade, many lips are wondering about its current predicament. The re-emergence of loadshedding highlighting some key concerns with what the new plan is moving away from – the Medupi and Kusile energy elephants. One could argue the mess the energy sector is in, is purely because such long term plans weren’t put into effect. There’s also a big shift to renewables in solar and wind, while gas and hydro on the periphery, while coal is seemingly being phased out slowly. There is also mention of nuclear, and while non-committal, it does seem to be an option of choice, when and if affordable. – Stuart Lowman

Solar, wind find favour in South Africa’s new energy blueprint

By Paul Vecchiatto, Felix Njini and Mike Cohen (Bloomberg) – In South Africa, solar and wind are in, and coal is gradually on the way out. That’s the key takeaway from the latest Integrated Resource Plan, which maps out the energy mix for the next decade. It envisions the nation’s total electricity-production capacity rising to 77,834 megawatts by 2030 – with the bulk of the increase coming from renewable sources – from about 52,104 megawatts. A switch to more green energy comes as South Africa faces pressure to meet emissions-reduction targets. State power utility Eskom produces about 95% of the nation’s power, the bulk of it from coal-fired power plants – many of which are approaching retirement and don’t comply with environmental standards. A first version of the resource plan was adopted in 2011. While the government said it would be regularly updated and published several drafts, they were never approved. The latest iteration of the blueprint was published in the Government Gazette on Friday.