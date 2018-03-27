FULL LETTER: Markus Jooste’s lawyers on why he’s skipping Parly hearings

Dear Mr Carrim

Re: REQUEST FOR MR MARKUS JOOSTE TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMITTEES ON THE STEINHOFF MATTER

1. Your letter dated 1 March 2018 has reference.

2. As you suggested, I met with Adv Jenkins, accompanied by senior counsel, on Thursday, 20 March 2018. I have since had the opportunity to discuss the matter with Mr Jooste (“our client”) and to take instructions.

3. In the result, and having again given careful consideration to the invitation to attend the briefing on Steinhoff, our client has decided to respectfully decline your invitation to appear before the three committees. He has done so for, inter alia, the reasons which follow.

4. Our client points out that he resigned his position as CEO of Steinhoff with effect from 6 December 2017 and is not in a position meaningfully to assist the committees.

5. In addition, the Financial Services Board (“FSB”) is currently in the process of investigating the Steinhoff matter. The FSB has summonsed our client in terms of the Financial Markets Act, no 19 of 2012, to be interrogated on a wide range of issues pertaining to Steinhoff.

6. Furthermore, as has been widely reported in the media, various criminal complaints were lodged with the South African Police Service against our client with regard to the Steinhoff matter. As you correctly state in your letter under reply, the Hawks have indicated that they are investigating criminal complaints a gainst our client. All indications are that our client will probably be prosecuted with regard to the Steinhoff matter.

7. Appearing before the committees to be questioned on Steinhoff will, in these circumstances, undermine our client’s right to a fair trial guaranteed in section 35(3) of the Constitution.

Yours faithfully,

DE KLERK & VAN GEND INC

PER: CA ALBERTYN

(Letter transmitted electronically. A signed version shall be provided upon request.)