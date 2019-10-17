Brexit deal in the bag – or is it? 

It is difficult for any country trying to deal with a block like the European Union and in the case of Brexit it does not help that the British government is saying; we want to get out of the EU but we want all those nice privileges of trading as an EU-member. And when you finally get a half-arsed deal like the one former Prime Minister Theresa May put on the table; it is kicked into touch by the House of Commons. In gallops a rather scruffy looking new Prime Minister in the form of posh boy Boris Johnson saying; “leave it to me. I will whip the EU into shape by threatening that I will walk away and crash out of the EU and let’s see who suffers the most”. The German carmakers, French cheesemakers and every other European who uses the lucrative British market, or the Brits who like to keep their dominance as the financial capital of Europe. Well, last night it appeared that Johnson had actually done a deal but… this morning Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party whose backing Johnson needs, poured cold water on the deal at the very last minute as a weary EU was just about to sit down and discuss it. He is going to need more than blustering threats, the Johnson charm and Irish luck to pull this off. And even if he can persuade the DUP back to his side, he faces the House of Commons, the very place where Theresa May came undone. And in all the uncertainty, the pound is yo-yoing up and down like a developing country currency. It improved to a seven month high against other major currencies on the back of the news that a deal is imminent. The Rand also benefitted trading below R19 for a pound and at R14.78 to the dollar earlier this morning. – Linda van Tilburg

EU and UK reach agreement on Brexit but the DUP still says no

By Ian Wishart, Nikos Chrysoloras and Kitty Donaldson

(Bloomberg) – Negotiators from the UK reached an agreement with officials in Brussels Thursday that could pave the way for Britain to finally break 46 years of ties with the European Union. But the Democratic Unionist Party said it still can’t support the deal.That makes the parliamentary arithmetic a lot tighter for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who needs the backing of the House of Commons in a vote expected Saturday in order to deliver an orderly Brexit on October 31. Three DUP officials said their party won’t support the deal, saying they were unhappy about customs checks in the Irish Sea, among other things. Johnson’s been defeated in a string of crucial votes since taking office in July and lost his majority in the chamber. Nevertheless, the prime minister announced the agreement with an upbeat statement. Without his Northern Irish allies, Johnson needs to pick up roughly 61 votes from a pool of just 75 available deputies – that will involve persuading hold-outs in his own party to side with him rather than the DUP. It’s the final, treacherous hurdle for the UK leader to clear before he can complete his ambition of leading Britain out of the EU. We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019