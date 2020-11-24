Tito Mboweni SAA

Angry SAs speak: ‘Mboweni, Black Friday is coming – sell SAA!’

Recently, the Democratic Alliance (DA) released a list of former government officials and politicians who have been flying on taxpayers’ backs for the past two years. In fact, it turns out that about R10m is used each year “to pay for luxury flights for former ministers, deputies and their spouses, who are entitled to personally use a nearly unlimited number of business class flight tickets for the rest of their lives – all courtesy of long-suffering South African taxpayers.”

The high-flying officials included the likes of Trevor Manuel and Malusi Gigaba, who each pocketed R312 135 and R200 413 respectively over the past two financial years.

Understandably, this news and South Africa’s recent credit ratings downgrade by Moody’s and Fitch has BizNews community members feeling pretty angry and despondent.

“This latest downgrade is of course the fault of the whites/WMC/apartheid/Van Riebeeck and has nothing to do with the wonderful way the government is running the country,” says HungarianExpat.

A morose Sibusiso says, “When the ANC steals the money South Africa had, that was tragic, but when it steals the money we don’t have and have loaned, like the money spent on procuring PPE for Covid-19, then it is not just a crime but a crime against humanity.”

SAA Tito Mboweni

Facebook Comment SAA

Many community members wondered aloud if this is the reason South African Airways (SAA) is being kept afloat.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni used the opportunity to carry out some research on Twitter, asking, “What should we do about SAA? Do we need a national airline?”

The Twitterverse was all too happy to respond.

Tracer ZA says, “This country does not have the capacity for state run entities. Our leaders are too stupid, and just about every single one of them were born thieves. Shut them all down.”

Facebook Comment SAA

Is it too late for the national airline to be sent to the scrapheap? Will Mboweni surprise us all and put his foot down?

