Inside Covid-19: R249pm medical aid for 1.2m household workers; Black tobacco farmers say Govt supporting crooks. Ep 39

In episode 39 of Inside Covid-19, Discovery and its partners combine to provide a R249 per month medical aid for 1.2m household workers; an emotional chairman of the country’s black tobacco farmer association who says his members are being put out of business by a Government whose cigarette ban supports criminals; Biznews’s partners at the Wall Street Journal get the real story on why Donald Trump is sterilising the World Health Organisation; and in the wake of Covid-19 and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for a $200bn debt standstill for Africa, we take a close look at mushrooming Emerging Market loans. – Alec Hogg

In the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday evening that places of worship may resume services provided the gatherings are limited to 50 people, with all having to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Religious leaders are also now being recognised as essential workers. Ramaphosa said he has also heeded the call for a national day of prayer which will be held this Sunday, May 31 for the nation to come together and pray for the healing of South Africa and the protection of its people.

Total deaths in the United States went past 100,000 today with worldwide mortalities rising above 350,000. Total cases of coronavirus are now over 5.6m of which 42% have recovered. South Africa reported 52 deaths on Monday, by far the highest for a single day, but probably more reflective of the low numbers for the weekend rather than a sudden surge. Almost 500 South Africans have now been killed by the virus, equivalent to 2% of total confirmed infections of 23,615.

US share prices rose by over 2% on Tuesday on optimism about the re-opening of economies and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine. American stocks have now risen more than 30% from their trough in late March. With the number of new infections in the US now having peaked, even the worst sectors are starting to see green shoots with restaurant bookings and spending on hotels and air travel picking up. The UK has laid out plans for the reopening of retail stores while Italy re-opened its bars and restaurants over the weekend. Investors are also betting that one of at least 10 coronavirus vaccines will be successful, with Novavax the latest to announce the start of human trials.

(Visited 263 times, 263 visits today)