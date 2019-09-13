Best of BizNews Radio: Prosus soars; Absa CEO; IMF bailout unnecessary; Chair theft debacle

The Naspers spin-off, Prosus arrived with a bang in Amsterdam with its share price soaring and we have CFO Basil Sgourdos explaining what will happen next. The interim CEO of Absa, Rene van Wyk looks at where the banking group plans to expand in the future. As South Africa struggles to overcome its economic woes, with the latest business confidence index at the lowest in 20 years; there are increasing calls for an IMF bailout but economist Dawie Roodt says the country does not need IMF help. Labour lawyer, Michael Bagraim tells the story of how junior doctors who took two chairs from a junk heap got into trouble. And there is a story of how Gary Hopkins tries to bridge the gap between the world of the hearing and the deaf by employing mostly deaf baristas. – Linda van Tilburg