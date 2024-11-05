NewsWrap: SA on the global stage – trade; security; and top cop corruption showdowns

In today’s episode of NewsWrap, we tackle South Africa’s pivotal role in global and domestic issues. Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield shares progress on trade ties with the US, while Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson discusses the potential impact of South Africa’s upcoming G20 presidency. Protea Capital’s Jean Pierre Verster breaks down market volatility ahead of the US election; and MP Fadiel Adams – a member of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police – exposes shocking corruption allegations within SAPS leadership. Join us for insights into these critical developments shaping South Africa’s future.

It's Tuesday, November 5th, and I'm Lucy Ferreira.

South Africa-U.S. Trade Relations – Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Andrew Whitfield, discusses recent efforts to strengthen trade ties amid global uncertainty. With major shifts on the horizon, how are both nations positioning themselves to foster stronger economic links? Market Volatility and Economic Outlook – Jean Pierre Verster of Protea Capital Management sharing his take on the future of global markets as the U.S. election approaches. With interest rates and spending likely to shift, is this the calm before the storm? South Africa’s upcoming G20 Presidency – Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson walks us through the significance of South Africa’s G20 presidency next year. He highlights the potential to drive African economic integration and elevate South Africa’s global standing in trade and logistics. Corruption Allegations within the SAPS – In a powerful interview, MP Fadiel Adams discusses his charges against top police officials in South Africa, alleging corruption, misuse of state funds, and political manipulation within the SAPS. These revelations raise serious questions about accountability in the nation’s security forces.

Let’s start with Bronwyn Nielsen in conversation with Andrew Whitfield on those recent steps to reset and reinforce South Africa’s trade relationship with the U.S.

Now to JP Verster, who unpacks market stability and the potential for volatility on the eve of the US election.

Next, Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson discusses South Africa’s G20 presidency, spotlighting the opportunity to influence global policy and showcase trade potential.

And finally, Chris Steyn with MP Fadiel Adams, who has filed charges against four top police officials, revealing troubling allegations of misconduct and corruption.

