Explosive report says Molefe, Koko, Singh must be charged

JOHANNESBURG — The chickens are coming home to roost for the likes accused state enterprise looters Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and several others. These executives – who all served time at SA’s state-owned enterprises – have been exposed in a Treasury report for hollowing out SOEs. Let’s hope the Hawks are reading this too – it’s time for action. The full three part report is available below. – Gareth van Zyl

By Ana Monteiro

(Bloomberg) – A forensic report into South Africa’s state-owned electricity utility and ports and rail operator found some executives and board members failed to act in the companies’ best interests and recommended criminal investigations against them.

The findings are contained in a report by Fundudzi Forensic Services, which the National Treasury contracted to investigate the following:

Transnet, the state logistics company, paid R509 million ($36 million) more for 100 locomotives after switching a supply contract to a Chinese rail company from Mitsui & Co. of Japan, Fundudzi said.

Fundudzi recommended that its report be sent to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations and that criminal probes be instituted against officials and board members including Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, who are both former chief executive officers of Transnet.

It recommended the same for former executives at Eskom including ex-Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and previous generation head Matshela Koko for contravening the Public Finance Management Act in their handling of purchasing coal from the Guptas’ Tegeta.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to stamp out corruption since taking over from Zuma in February. That has included replacing directors at a number of state companies including Eskom, which ratings companies have identified as a key risk to Africa’s most-industrialised economy.

Chapter I: Final Report: Forensic Investigation into Various Allegations at Transnet

Chapter II: Mckinsey, Trillian and Regiments

Chapter III: Report relating to Eskom investigations