BizNews’ best of 2023: Craig Warriner’s BHI Ponzi
BizNews first broke news of Craig Warriner and his BHI Trust Ponzi scheme after publishing an interview with David Shapiro in October this year, during which Warriner was aptly dubbed “SA’s Bernie Madoff”. After the interview, many victims came forward with stories and BizNews conducted further interviews with many people close to the story, including Attorney Caitlin Gottschalk, an unnamed victim, Magnus Heystek and Werner Cawood. BizNews journalist Chris Steyn then kept a tight grip on the story, providing near-daily updates on the saga. Steyn’s Craig Warriner profile “Who is Craig Warriner?” provided a deep insight into his life of the fraud-funded luxury. Asime “Scoop” Nyide and Chris Steyn teamed up in early December to provide the latest Craig Warriner update, that he was denied bail and will spend Christmas behind bars. You can catch up on the BHI story through the timeline of hyper-links below.
Catch up on all of BizNews’ BHI content
- BHI Ponzi: Shapiro on Craig Warriner – SA’s ‘Bernie Madoff’
- BHI Ponzi: Day-trading Ferrari, jet owner Warriner took clients for R3bn
- BHI Ponzi: Peche shares warning signs: How to avoid Warriner-type scams
- UNDICTATED: Cawood says intermediaries that enabled Warriner’s Ponzi will be attacked
- BHI Ponzi: Attorney Caitlin Gottschalk on Warriner’s betrayal of Ashcroft, the other trustee
- BHI Ponzi: Victim who lost R6m helps explains how he was duped – as were thousands more
- BHI Ponzi: Read the fine print – Magnus Heystek on one of SA’s biggest ever Ponzi schemes
- BHI Ponzi: Mastermind Warriner’s Trust sequestrated
- BHI Ponzi: Global & Local files criminal charges against Warriner & probes the “ultimate fate” of investments
- BHI Ponzi: Cawood Attorneys media release
- BHI Ponzi: Only R4 785 164.96 in the Trust’s Nedbank Account
- BHI Ponzi: Warriner’s mandate with registered FSP Axiam Capital was terminated in 2013
- BHI Ponzi: When the Scammer Scams the Scam-Spotter
- BHI Ponzi: The red flags all over the trust’s application forms
- BHI Ponzi: “Third Parties” targeted in hunt for the missing billions
- BHI Ponzi: Sequestration attorney granted urgent interdict to stop defamation
- BHI Ponzi: A “Nest of Criminality” & fears that missing money could have left SA – with Magnus Heystek
- BHI Ponzi: The web of off-shore companies where missing billions may have ended up
- BHI Ponzi: Investec pulls the plug on Global & Local
- BHI Ponzi: Global & Local’s Haldane ‘lawyers up’ – promises a full response is coming
- BHI Ponzi: Global & Local calls Investec “unfair”
- BHI Ponzi: FSCA probes financial service providers & others
- BHI Ponzi: Global & Local’s response to Investec freeze raises new questions
- BHI Ponzi: Allan Gray explains its connection with Global & Local
- Master of the High Court to Hold BHI Inquiry
- BHI Ponzi: Petition launched by Old Saints
- 🔒 Who is Craig Warriner?
- Heystek warns many BHI-like schemes could still “blow up”
- South Africa’s “Bernie Madoff” faces second bail hearing amidst BHI ponzi scandal
- BHI Ponzi: The Global & Local signs come down
- BHI PONZI: Q&A with GCI Wealth over Global & Local client portfolio takeover
- BHI PONZI: Allan Gray cuts ties with Global & Local
- BHI PONZI: Investors fume over losses from Global & Local’s “expert advice”
- BHI Ponzi: Warriner denied bail before X-mas
