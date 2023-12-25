BizNews’ best of 2023: Craig Warriner’s BHI Ponzi

BizNews first broke news of Craig Warriner and his BHI Trust Ponzi scheme after publishing an interview with David Shapiro in October this year, during which Warriner was aptly dubbed “SA’s Bernie Madoff”. After the interview, many victims came forward with stories and BizNews conducted further interviews with many people close to the story, including Attorney Caitlin Gottschalk, an unnamed victim, Magnus Heystek and Werner Cawood. BizNews journalist Chris Steyn then kept a tight grip on the story, providing near-daily updates on the saga. Steyn’s Craig Warriner profile “Who is Craig Warriner?” provided a deep insight into his life of the fraud-funded luxury. Asime “Scoop” Nyide and Chris Steyn teamed up in early December to provide the latest Craig Warriner update, that he was denied bail and will spend Christmas behind bars. You can catch up on the BHI story through the timeline of hyper-links below.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Catch up on all of BizNews’ BHI content

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today