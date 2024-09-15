BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 15 September 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

15 September

Which European country, and Schengen member, will be introducing controls at all land borders as from tomorrow for a period of six months to reduce cross-border crime?

Who originally recorded the song, Blue Suede Shoes, a) Elvis Presley b) Johnny Cash c) Carl Perkins?

Which country has announced plans to limit access to social media platforms for young teenagers (under 16) in the near future?

How many spices are mixed to create Allspice, a) one b) three c) five?

There are three countries that are on two continents, Russia is one, name the other two for two points.

James Earl Jones, a stage and screen actor, passed away on Monday at the age of 93. Feted for numerous Shakespearean and other roles on stage, it was his seismic voice for which he is best remembered. Name the two cinematic roles in which he contributed memorable voice effects (2 points).

Cheval-vapeur in French is equal to what in English?

In sport, what should be exactly 5 feet and 8 inches off the ground?

How many times had Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met before their televised debate on Tuesday?

In Western Classical Music, it has become a tradition of sorts for composers to spell out their names in musical notes. In English notation, what were the four notes that J.S. Bach used to spell out B – A – C – H in his compositions?

In The Graduate (1967), who played Mrs Robinson, a) Meryl Steep b) Anne Bancroft c) Katharine Ross?

The Battle of Coronel was a naval engagement between Britain and Germany shortly after the outbreak of World War I. Where did it take place?

Why have hundreds of habitual serious criminals, who have still to serve their sentenced terms, been released from British prisons?

The French call it chèvres dansantes (dancing goats). In English it is sometimes called the Merry Maidens. What is it?

What does the noun rectitude mean, a) hesitation or reservation b) moral correctness c) wilful action?

Who wrote The Snow Goose? For a bonus, name his other acclaimed story of a maritime disaster that was made into a motion picture.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia next month. What word, used on royal visits as informal term to describe the sovereign’s meet-and-greet of the public, will no longer be used due to cultural sensitivities?

True/False – the last recorded sighting of a Dodo on the island of Madagascar was in 1668.

Which animal pronks?

What were the colours of the original flag of the Netherlands and, for a bonus, why were they changed?

