BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 22 September 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score.

22 September

Which footballer has hit 1bn followers on social media, the first person to reach this figure?

The cornet belongs to which family of musical instruments?

According to The Economist, seven of the ten most valuable companies in the world all manufacture what?

What term is applied to a period of unusually warm weather just after the first signs of autumn?

Which French statesman was known as L’Eminence Rouge?

Why was Ryan Wesley Routh in the news this week?

Which sedimentary rock metamorphoses into marble?

Mediolanum was the Roman name for the ancient Italian city which is currently known as _____?

What natural disaster struck various nations of Europe this week? Bonus for name of the storm that caused this.

Italy has over 350 types of pasta, some being very similar. List the following pastas from widest to thinnest: Fettuccine, Pappardelle, Tagliatelle. For a bonus, which of them traditionally contains eggs.

In what sport are ten pieces of wood separated by a chain?

What is the name of the girl, chained to a rock, who is rescued by Perseus to whom he subsequently marries?

Who was the source of Donald Trump’s story of Haitian immigrants in Springfield eating domestic pets?

Which metric unit of surface area is approximately 2½ times the size of an acre?

What does a scatologist study?

Which four countries are becoming increasingly aligned due to the war in Ukraine?

The cast iron plant is another name for which pot plant?

Which ex-Genesis member sang the title theme in the film Against All Odds (1984)? Two bonus points for the male and female leads.

True/False – when passing through the Panama Canal, a ship will be travelling westwards if it is heading from the Atlantic ocean to the Pacific ocean.

Which airport has the IATA code, ORD, a) O’Hare International, Chicago b) Orlando, Florida c) Ordos, China?

