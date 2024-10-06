BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 6 October 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

6 October

What is the collective term for a group of pheasants a) Passel b) Flock c) Nye?

Which country had its first female president sworn in on Tuesday?

David was Solomon’s father; who was his mother?

Who has promised to change his name if the 20th anniversary re-release of his album Back to Bedlam (scheduled for Oct. 11) goes to No. 1?

How does the Olympic motto Citius, Altius, Fortius, translate?

The bouquinistes of Paris risk extinction and they are struggling to make ends meet due to dwindling demand. What is being sold (or better, failing to be sold) here?

Which children’s book features an appalling child called Violet Beauregarde?

Which composer of the ballad “Me and Bobby McGee”, amongst many others, passed away this week at the age of 88? Bonus for the name of his friend who, with recording this song, achieved her only No.1 hit.

How many embassies does North Korea have in foreign countries, a) 12 b) 26 c) 38?

Which Caribbean island’s name translates to “Wealthy Harbour” due to the impressive amount of gold that was originally found in its rivers?

The War of the Oranges (1801) was a brief conflict that saw Franco-Spanish troops invade which country?

What is the British name for the type of entertainment that the Americans call vaudeville?

Monday saw the closure of Britain’s last remaining facility of its kind. What was it?

What is bagasse?

What type of reptile can be either Ball, Burmese, Rock, Reticulated, Bornean or Angolan?

Who assumed the position of Secretary General of NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance, on the first of this month? For a bonus, what is the name of his predecessor? For two more bonus points name their respective nationalities.

True/False – the Pacific Ocean is larger than all the land masses of Earth combined.

Evening Star No. 92220 is the last of what, built by British Railways in 1960?

What is missing from this list, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ ?

Who played the character of Harry Palmer in the films The Ipcress File, Funeral in Berlin and Billion Dollar Brain? Bonus for the author of the books on which these films were based.

