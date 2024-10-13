BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 13 October 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

13 October

What is the scientific name for the jawbone?

Name the two hurricanes that have struck the US in the last couple of weeks (point for each).

Who painted the famous painting known as “The Persistence of Memory”?

In France, who are nicknamed the Kepi Blancs?

Earlier this month, what extraordinary event caused more than eighty flights from Japan’s Miyazaki airport in the south-east of the country to be suddenly cancelled?

Who found that planets follow an elliptical orbit around the sun, a) Galileo, b) Copernicus c) Kepler?

Which leader’s approval ratings have plummeted below his predecessor just three months after being elected to office?

The brutal treatment of Billy Hayes in a Turkish prison was the inspiration for what film?

True/False – in 1949, a flock of starlings landed on the minute hand of Big Ben and slowed it down by five minutes.

Who sang the title song for the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, a) Adele b) Sam Smith c) Billie Eilish?

Which tech firm has America’s Department of Justice identified for a possible break up on account of its dominant market position?

In Formula 1 racing, who was the first son to emulate his father’s achievement of world champion?

If something is caseous what is it like?

Which organised weekly event, with 10 million registered runners, celebrated its 20th anniversary on the 2nd of October? Bonus for saying where the original event took place with 13 runners.

Who wrote the novels Eric Brighteyes and Ayesha?

What has been the longest war in American history?

This week, the Times Higher Education world rankings was published listing the top 2 000 universities across 15 countries. Which university has kept its top place for a ninth row in succession?

Which major city in South East Asia is near the mouth of the Chao Phraya River?

Which Motown star was shot and killed by his father in 1984?

Most people know that Air Force One is the designation for the US Presidential plane. But what is Marine One?

