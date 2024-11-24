BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 24 November 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

24 November

Who played the 1 307th – and final – tennis match of his career on Tuesday in the Davis Cup quarter finals?

What is the opposite of nocturnal?

Which three South American countries does the equator pass through? Bonus point for saying how many countries in the same continent are crossed by the Tropic of Capricorn.

What caused the price of shares in the big pharma companies (Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech) to plunge over the last ten days?

In which European city did the Beatles give a series of live performances in the months before they hit the big time?

Who played the role of Commodus in the Oscar-winning film Gladiator (2000)? Bonus for the film’s director.

On Tuesday 13 000 farmers descended on central London to raise protests against new measures proposed by the government. What are these?

Which vitamin assists in blood clotting?

Which US President said, “Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly”, a) John F Kennedy b) Woodrow Wilson c) Franklin D Roosevelt?

The number of islands making up the Philippines is, a) 7 641; b) 5 672 c) 2 481?

Rachel Reeves, the UK chancellor, has been criticised this week for, a) Introducing tax increases against a promise of no tax increases b) Embellishing her CV c) Reading her phone during debates in the House of Commons?

What was the name of the husband of Helen of Troy?

Why was the American team late in arriving in Greece for the 1896 Olympic Games, a) They had forgotten their equipment and had to turn back b) Their ship started to sink off the coast of Portugal c) They were using the wrong calendar?

Which appointment announced by Donald Trump last week has declined his role due to his poor public image?

Which cathedral in “the Coronation City” in France is where 33 kings have been crowned?

In which sport is a stimpmeter used?

The latest UN climate summit, Cop29, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Why have most environmentalists described the summit as a farce?

True/False – the phrase “hair of the dog” comes from the medieval belief that the best way to treat a bite from a rabid dog was to place a hair from the same dog across the wound?

What metal is used to galvanise steel or iron?

A factory for manufacturing what was founded at Meissen, Germany in 1710?

Question 10 – © – Helm Ludwig