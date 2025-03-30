Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

30 March 2025

Which part of France would you come from if you were a Breton? For the first time since their introduction, which EV’s sales have eclipsed Tesla? What does an ungulate animal have? Which famous Italian explorer is buried in the Dominican Republic? What is the most successful book series of all time, a) James Bond b) Goosebumps c) Harry Potter? What announcement by President Trump this week adversely affected all non-US automakers? What mythical beast is a cross between a lion and an eagle? What does the word maladroit mean, a) slightly crazy b) clumsy or tactless c) totally persistent? Widespread protests took place this week in Turkey. What was the issue? What is the longest time that a headless chicken has been able to run around, a) 18 days b) 18 weeks

c) 18 months? The inaugural men’s world cup in field hockey was held in 1971. Which country won the first

tournament, a) India b) The Netherlands c) Pakistan? The OED, in its March update, included a list of foreign words as new ones for the English language. A

number from Irish, Malaysian, Philippine, and South African English have been included. Amongst the

latter is the adjective, moggy. What does moggy mean? True/False – there are no marsupials to be found in Asia, Africa, or Europe. Jewish boys get to celebrate their Bar Mitzvah at 13. What do girls get on reaching the age of 12? Dhaka is the capital of which country, a) Senegal b) Bangladesh c) Tajikistan? This week, Kirsty Coventry became the first woman to be elected as president of the International

Olympic Committee (IOC) and the youngest to assume the role. Up until now she has been the sports

minister of which African country? Bonus point for the discipline in which she won seven Olympic

medals in her younger days. Sweden produced the Aktiebolaget Gasackumulator, but decided that its trade name should be what? To which year did Marty McFly travel in the film, Back to the Future, a) 1955 b) 1961 c) 1965? Bonus

for the actor that played Marty McFly. Francophone is used for French speaking countries, what does Lusophone denote? What is the only town in Britain to be mentioned in a Beatles song?

Read also: