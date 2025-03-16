Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

16 March 2025

Which small country is nestled on the border between France and Spain?

Today sees the first Grand Prix of the season being held in which country? Bonus for the city.

Who sang “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”?

On which ground do the Scotland rugby union team play their home matches?

On Friday, Mark Carney was sworn in as which country’s 24th prime minister?

Bellerophon was a Greek mythical hero known for capturing and taming what?

It was reported in the UK this week that PM Sir Keir Starmer is going to scrap which quango in the Health services? For a bonus what is a quango?

What is the best-selling car brand in France, a) Peugeot b) Citroen c) Renault?

What is the name of the former president of the Philippines who was arrested this week at Manila airport under a warrant issued by the ICC?

What is the slang name given to the main rotor retaining nut that holds the main rotor of a helicopter to its mast, a) Prayer nut, b) Goodbye nut, c) Jesus nut?

Which actress had her wedding televised in 1956? Bonus for the name of her spouse.

What is the common name of the fuel, alkane?

What has Elon Musk installed in his White House office to help him unwind?

Lech Walęsa, the first democratically elected president of Poland, used to work in the Gdańsk shipyard as, a) A welder b) An electrician c) A mechanic? Bonus for the name of the shipyard at the time.

Which famous battle in 490 BC did 10 000 Athenians defeat a Persian army five times that number?

Which country has the internet code .gl?

Which Helena starred in A Room with a View (1985)?

Often written at the end of a mathematical proof, what do the letters QED indicate? For a bonus, what is the Latin phrase which is abbreviated as QED?

True/False – there are only four EU countries that have not adopted the Euro as its unit of currency. Which palindromic word can mean raise to the ground or a mine passage?

Read also: