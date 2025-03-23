Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

23 March 2025

Where is Monegasque spoken?

Earlier this month Astronomers discovered 128 new moons around Saturn. This brings the total moons around the planet to be a) 193 b) 237 c) 274?

Which Olympic sport needs a planting box?

Which airline is the oldest one in the world?

Which country dominates the hacking industry with over 60% of the total global stolen crypto currency, a) Russia b) North Korea c) China?

What is the French four-word expression for describing something that is difficult to put into words?

Which UK city was the most bombed during World War II, a) Coventry b) Hull c) London?

Amongst many other economic changes, President Trump has cut off funding for which radio broadcaster?

In which country was the author J R R Tolkien born?

When was the last “round” 1 pound coin minted, a) 2013 b) 2015 c) 2017?

Which two-time heavyweight boxing champion of world passed away on Friday at the age of 76? He won his first world title at the age of 24. For a bonus, how old was he when he won the same title for a second time?

True/False – the star Sirius is brighter than Jupiter in the night sky.

What three-letter word can go after tar and before gent?

On Friday, Disney released globally, its live action remake of which 1937 animated classic?

Who wanted to know ‘What’s the Frequency Kenneth’?

Which country lies primarily between Poland and Hungary?

Which famous Greek philosopher said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”, a) Socrates b) Plato c) Aristotle?

Which Henry Mancini song won him an Oscar when used in the film Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961)?

What word describes birds, insects or other animals that tend to restrict their activity to twilight, or just before dawn? This word covers both early morning and early evening , but in fact there are separate words for each of these periods. For two bonus points name these two adjectives.

What is believed to have been invented by the Mesopotamians in around 4 000 BCE?

Read also: