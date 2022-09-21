A BizNews community member feels strongly that coalitions between the smaller parties is the only hope for South Africa to achieve any progress after the 2024 election. He thinks the ANC has had more than enough time to prove itself – and makes an impassioned plea on Facebook to fellow citizens to stand together to support his call for a concerted opposition.

John Steenhuisen,

Herman Mashaba,

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi,

Dr Pieter Groenewald,

Mzwanele Nyotsho,

Bantu Holomisa,

Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam,

Patricia de Lille,

Mosiuoa Lekota.

During World War Two, when Hitler and the Nazis unleashed their war machine on the world, the only thing that stopped them was a grand coalition which went under the name of THE ALLIES.

It included countries like France, the Soviet Union, China and the United States, and it was only because these countries banded together that Hitler was defeated.

The dictionary definition of the word “allies” is “to combine or unite a resource or commodity with another for mutual benefit.”

In South Africa we are not facing the Third Reich, but we are facing a force almost as destructive…the ANC, which in 28 years has all but destroyed this beautiful country.

And the only thing that will remove this monster is a coalition between some of the smaller political parties.

That’s the DA, IFP, ActionSA, FF+, UDM, PAC, NFP, GOOD, and COPE, the leaders of which I’m addressing in this letter.

A coalition government is the ONLY hope this country has because none of you listed above are big enough to topple the ANC alone.

And you know it only too well.

But, sadly, I’m observing nothing but dissent between you! Please tell me you’re not putting your personal power ahead of the country.

Please tell me you’re not putting your ego ahead of the country.

Please tell me you’re not putting minor policy differences ahead of the country.

Please tell me you’re not putting petty, partisan politics ahead of the country.

The time has come to rise up TOGETHER to remove the ANC which is nothing but a virus in this land.

And you have only ONE chance. The elections in 2024.

Beyond that it will be too late.

On behalf of the rest of the country I beg you to put your differences aside and join forces to slay the beast.

UNITAS VIRES (Unity is strength)

DON CLARKE – The Crutchmullet.

