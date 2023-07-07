In her letter, final-year Electronic Engineering student, Mia Françoise De Ridder, from Stellenbosch University seeks advice on pursuing a Master’s degree in data science and machine learning. She recently completed a successful project on short-term, high-growth investments in the South African market. She aims to develop a model that maximises investment opportunities in South Africa, benefiting local and international investors. Mia is now seeking funding for her master’s program and is interested in working part-time with a Stellenbosch company to gain industry experience while developing her model.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Advice for Master’s Degree

From BizNews community member Mia Françoise De Ridder

I am a final-year Electronic Engineering student at Stellenbosch University and would love your advice. I regularly watch your show, and I thought you would be the best person to ask for advice, considering that you have such a broad range of knowledge.

I just completed my final year project, which investigated the short-term, high-growth investment approach for the South African market. I achieved a preliminary mark of 80% for it (the abstract is attached). There’s also a chance that I’ll present my work at a conference later in the year. I was invited to do a Master’s degree at Stellenbosch next year, and my research field is in data science and machine learning. I believe there are immense investment opportunities in South Africa, and I’d like to develop a model to utilise these opportunities as well as possible. The ideal would be that the model performs well enough to provide optimal returns for local investors over a shorter period and inspire international investors to invest locally.

Read Mia’s thesis abstract below

At this stage, I need to get funding for my master’s for next year. I want to partner with a company in Stellenbosch where I can work and gain industry experience part-time while developing this model and strategy. I’d love to know if there are any companies that you can recommend I contact, as well as if you have some ideas of what you think a significant need is in the investment sector so that I can include this in the report objectives and try to find a way to improve them.

Best regards,

Mia

Read also

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)