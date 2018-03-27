Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk on THAT $10.6bn Tencent sale, scaling up e-commerce

Trade NPN on Easy Equities

JOHANNESBURG — Internet and media giant Naspers caused waves last week when it sold just 2% of its Tencent stake at a massive value of $10.6bn. The sale caught the attention of major business news heavyweights such as The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, with Naspers being described as among the world’s savviest tech investors. It’s only appropriate then that we at BizNews had the opportunity to interview Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk about that sale and more. – Gareth van Zyl

On the line with me is the CEO of Naspers, Bob van Dijk. Now, Bob, last week Naspers sold just 2% of its Tencent’s stake at a value of $10.6bn. What motivated the decision to sell part of that stake now?

Gareth, it’s been very much driven by the opportunity we see in further scaling our e-commerce business. We spent time with our shareholders at the end of the last calendar year giving them an overview of how we’ve invested in key e-commerce segments and we’ve delivered an excellent return so far, of about 23% annually. Actually, better in the latter years and had that, combined with seeing many further opportunities, it gives us the confidence we can invest further and that’s why we raised the capital.

In a statement, Naspers said that it wouldn’t consider another sale in its Tencent stake for at least another three-years. Why the three-year wait in particular?

There’s two main reasons for that. One is, and most importantly, we have a tremendous amount of confidence in the further prospects for Tencent, and with that we’re actually signalling the confidence we have of the company that’s been able to execute phenomenally well. It probably has the best leadership team in technology in the world, and we believe the future is bright. What we also wanted to avoid is to create an overhang in the Tencent share, which would not be good for Tencent and it would not be good for us either.

So, what is your take on Tencent, is its runaway growth sustainable? I know that they tapered back on some of their margins last week saying that they’re going to invest more in their business?

Yes, I think what has impressed me in totality over time is the ability of their leadership team to, even when they have made so much progress to really still be focussing on what is the next horizon of growth. I think, in that sense, what they are doing at the moment is again building further businesses that again I think, can continue that amazing journey that they’re on, and that requires investment but we think that’s perfectly fine.

Getting back to the Tencent share sale. The funds from the sale are going back into Naspers’ businesses. Which businesses will get the lion’s share? Which sectors are you focussing on and which sectors have the most growth within the Naspers’ family?

Yes, it will be very much focussed on our core areas of investment in the last years, which has been our online classified business, our payments and fintech business, and our online food delivery business that we’ve invested quite a bit in, in the last 2 to 3 years. So, those are our core ecommerce segments and they will attract the lion’s share of that capital.

And the majority of those types of businesses seemed to be based in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia?

They are really based all over the world, I would say. Asia is obviously, very important for us but in particular we’ve put quite a bit of capital in India in the last few years, it’s an amazing environment and has an amazing global opportunity but also, Latin-America has been an area of investment that we’ve also, if you look closely, has invested quite bit in the SA online space with further investment in Takealot. In the food we’ve acquired AutoTrader in SA not very long ago so, we really see opportunities across the world.

And talking about SA, could the sale of your Tencent shares trigger off any capital gains tax in SA?

Yes, it would attract capital gains tax for the portion of sales that went through SA investors.

Okay, and there’s also been reports that Naspers plans to list its e-commerce unit in Amsterdam. Is that true, and if so, what would rationale behind that be?

It’s a lot more nuanced than that, Gareth so, what we’ve said is and it’s no secret that our shares trades at a discount is some of the parts. That is something we want to address over time. If you look at the reasons why that discount is where it is – it has much to do with a number of structural factors and one potential set of solutions would be listing part of the business on our exchange. So, that’s what we are looking in to. There’s no decisions made on that but we are looking whether that could mitigate some of the structural issues that are driving the discount. There we’ve said, ‘we will look at whatever the relevant changes are, where we could do this.’ There’s many options on the table and Amsterdam is one of them but the fact that we are looking at Amsterdam specifically is not correct. We are looking globally at what could work for us.

Okay, right so, which other bourses around the world would you potentially be looking at then?

Travel orders so, the NASDAQ is an option, Hong Kong would be an option and there are others that could be relevant as well. We are carefully looking at the options and we’ll make such discussions with really significant due diligence because they are clearly far-reaching steps to take and we want to do it right.

Talking about reigning in this considerable discount. There was also reports in the media in SA over the weekend that there’s a plan to potentially list MultiChoice as a separate business on the JSE. Can you tell us a little bit more about that as well?

Yes, I think, generally, there’s a good deal of speculation about what we may or may not do in the future and I don’t think that it’s super helpful to speculate on things. If decisions will get made in the future we’ll obviously talk about it but it’s not the right time to speculate, but that is speculation.

There’s also been reports about Vivendi potentially looking to buy MultiChoice. Is there anything behind that or is it a deal that is not going to happen?

Yes, in the same category – it’s speculation. I don’t know what the source is of it but we just don’t make it a habit of commenting on speculative stories on MNA.

Just looking at Showmax. Showmax was launched a few years ago and I notice recently that it’s been incorporated more in TV MultiChoice package, as such. What is the future of the likes of a service like Showmax, especially as television watchers move away from those more linear products?

That’s correct, we’ve actually brought Showmax and our DStv Now operations closer together, which we’ve found in terms of technology but also in content – they just have a lot of synergies of being managed close together, I think we did that about half-a-year ago. What we really see is that the future of video consumption is fully aligned and it’s hard to predict, given infrastructure questions how quickly that will go but I’m reasonably sure that a decade from now, nobody will watch the mere TV anymore, maybe with the exception of some sports, but even that will probably be on a device rather than via a dish. I think the landscape is changing radically and video on demand is, I think, in some shape or form, going to completely dominate the landscape which means that we, as a company, that serves video content to people we have to be ahead of that, and make sure that we offer our content in the right way to people on the device they want whenever they feel like looking at it. So, Showmax and DStv Now are very much top priorities for us to be able to offer that new viewing habit that I think will be the dominant one, in a few years.

Yes, it’s a sign of how Naspers has evolved, isn’t it. It started as a newspaper company. It’s evolved in this internet giant around the world so, the television space very much needs to move in the same direction then?

Yes, I agree with you, and interestingly it provides us with a whole new set of competitors that are typically global in nature, right. So, the global video space is run by Netflix, by Amazon, and potentially by HBO or by Disney. They are all going directly to consumers so, I think the idea that competition in the video space is sort of a local linear TV game. I think that’s really a very naïve thought. It’s really all about global content players that are coming everywhere and that’s the real threats and it’s a very big threat. These are very powerful companies and with massive content advantages that will be tough to compete with.

Already, with the strong Rand in SA, a Netflix subscription is now, I think about 80-cents cheaper than a Showmax subscription. So, that highlights just how competitive this space is, especially when you have currency fluctuations.

That’s true, currency plays into it with the Rand and making some wings. But I think the one thing that is even more powerful is look, Netflix creates amazing content. It resonates well in many places in the world and then distributed actually, without any viable cost to well over 100 million customers. Like that is the marginal cost of that content for new customers is zero. Right so, that’s a very difficult model to compete with. I think the advantage that we have is that we have excellent local content and that South Africans love and Africans love, and I think it will be hard for a company like Netflix or Amazon to be an excellent local content producer in every country they operate in because it’s not an easy thing to do. So, I think we want to focus on bringing excellent local content to people. I think that will be something that always has a place in people’s’ lives.

Just as a last question. Obviously, the vast majority of Naspers’ revenue is I think around 80% comes from outside of SA. So, how key is SA to Naspers these days and going forward?

Well, we have our roots in SA, and I think that our listing is in SA, and our main listing will not change. It will be the JSE so, SA is very important for us. We also are, I think, one of the largest taxpayers in SA, and the political environment matters to us so, SA is extremely important for us. Maybe from a revenue point of view less so but it’s where our base is and where we are listed so, it remains very important.

How do you feel about the recent political changes in SA?

What I’ve noticed, and again, I spend quite a lot of time with my SA colleagues and I’m regularly in SA. I think there’s a hopeful change in tone. It’s much more hopeful than before and I think hope and the desire to make the country a better place is something I really feel much more than there was previously. I’m really encouraged by that. I think there’s real issues to be dealt with. There’s no silver bullets, right so, when it comes to unemployment in particular, it will be a tough process and a gradual process to deal with it but I think hope, willingness, and a sort of an attractive investor climate will all help for the new leadership to resolve those issues.

Bob van Dijk, thank you so much for taking the time to chat to me today.

It’s a pleasure – thanks for your questions and have a nice day.