Steinhoff gets set to sell Steinhoff Retail Africa shares – sources

EDINBURGH — Efforts are underway to disentangle Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR), which listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange shortly before an accounting scandal emanating from Steinhoff in Germany hammered its share price, from its troubled parent. STAR, which has just under 5,000 stores in 12 countries across the African continent, is a significant employer and owes billions of rands to Steinhoff International. A STAR sale would help improve Steinhoff’s liquidity. STAR brands include Ackermans, Shoe City, Incredible Connection, PEP and Russells. STAR bosses have previously shrugged off concerns that the company’s accounts are problematic. Steinhoff bought Pepkor in 2014, after billionaire businessman Christo Wiese built it into one of Africa’s largest retailers. At the very least, investors will have to consider the enormous risk of buying a company run by individuals tainted by their close proximity to financial irregularities in Europe. For example, STAR’s CEO Ben la Grange from July to December 2017 held the position of group CFO at Steinhoff International Holdings at the same time. – Jackie Cameron
By Loni Prinsloo
Bloomberg – Steinhoff International Holdings NV is considering the sale of part of a R58 billion ($4.8 billion) stake in its separately listed African operations as the crisis-hit retailer looks to shore up liquidity, according to two people familiar with the matter.
A disposal would follow the South African company’s sell-down of shareholdings in PSG Group Ltd. and KAP Industrial Ltd., which have raised more than $1.2 billion since an accounting scandal wiped 90 percent off Steinhoff’s share price. The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. is in talks with lenders about how to stay in business, and has sought to raise funds from non-core operations.
The sale of shares in Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd. would come through an accelerated bookbuild, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are still private. The move needs to be approved by South Africa’s financial regulator and may yet be abandoned, they said. The 77 percent stake is too large to be sold in one go and the company will initially look to offload a small portion, according to the people.
Steinhoff has announced plans to refinance or redeem debt financing within the South African operations and is considering its options of how to pursue that strategy, a spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions. STAR, as the African retailer is known, has agreed to gradually repay about 16 billion rand of debt owed to its parent and Chief Financial Officer Riaan Hanekom told shareholders last week that the process is far advanced.
STAR shares declined as much as 2.2 percent in Johannesburg, and traded 0.3 percent lower at 9:35 a.m. local time. Steinhoff rose 1.8 percent in South African city and closed 5 percent lower on Monday in Frankfurt, where it moved its primary listing in 2015.
Steinhoff spun off STAR into a separate listed company in September. STAR’s shares plunged alongside its parent when Steinhoff first reported the accounting irregularities in early December, though have since clawed back about half the initial 30 percent fall as investors acknowledge that the company’s own accounts have been audited and aren’t the focus of an ongoing probe by auditors at PwC.