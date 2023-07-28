Creating collaborative civic coalitions: The Makana Circle of Unity

*This content is brought to you by Kagiso Trust

Explore the inspiring story of the Makana Circle of Unity, a Collaborative Civic Coalition, as part of the Kagiso Trust campaign. In this interview, Paul Smith, the Local Government Support Head for Kagiso Trust, and Sisesakhe Ntlabezo, the Programme Manager at Makana Circle of Unity, share their experiences in fostering radical collaboration to improve service delivery and governance at the local level. Discover how they navigate challenges, build trust, and bring together stakeholders to work towards a common purpose, providing valuable insights into replicable models of community-driven development.

In the realm of community development and governance, fostering collaboration among stakeholders can lead to transformative change and improved service delivery. The story of the Makana Circle of Unity, a Collaborative Civic Coalition, exemplifies the power of collective action and radical collaboration to address community challenges. As part of the Kagiso Trust campaign, this initiative has emerged as an inspiring model of how diverse entities can work together to create positive impact at the local level.

The interview with Paul Smith, the Local Government Support Head for Kagiso Trust, and Sisesakhe Ntlabezo, the Programme Manager at Makana Circle of Unity, sheds light on the genesis and journey of this transformative coalition. The focus of the discussion was on the history of problems faced by communities, debt, and how Kagiso Trust got involved in supporting municipalities to enhance service delivery and governance.

Their journey began with Kagiso Trust supporting the municipality of Makana in revenue management, and this cooperation led them to explore ways to empower marginalized communities and create a more community-centric development environment. However, they soon realized that the key issue was the polarization of communities and the lack of an enabling environment for development. Thus, the focus shifted to working with key stakeholders in Makana to bring back the voice of the community and encourage local development with a community-centered approach. This initiative gave birth to the Makana Circle of Unity.

What sets the Makana Circle of Unity apart from other coalitions in the country is its commitment to a distributed leadership model. This model enables various individuals to contribute their expertise and skills without the need for formal leadership positions. Additionally, the coalition stands out as apolitical, ensuring that collaboration with the municipality is effective and focused on common goals rather than partisan interests. This approach has allowed them to engage with the municipality more effectively, gaining their trust and support in the collaborative process.

However, building a collaborative civic coalition like the Makana Circle of Unity is not without its challenges. One of the main hurdles they encountered was the perception of local political actors who might feel threatened by outsiders entering their territory. To address this, the coalition worked towards transparency, communicating their intentions clearly, and seeking permission from the municipality to engage with the community. By building trust and demonstrating their commitment to working together, they were able to foster a more positive relationship with the local political actors.

The benefits of their collaborative approach have been remarkable. One of the significant achievements of the Makana Circle of Unity has been the establishment of a strong education cluster, uniting various stakeholders in the education sector to address challenges collectively. Furthermore, the coalition has been successful in attracting government funding to employ unemployed youth for community development projects, benefiting both the community and the local economy.

While the Makana Circle of Unity is an inspiring example, it acknowledges that collaborative efforts might not be universally accepted. There are individuals and entities that resist structured, organized collaboration as it might challenge their agendas. Nonetheless, the coalition believes that through time, trust-building, and committed individuals, change can occur, and meaningful progress can be made.

As the interview concludes, both Paul and Sisesakhe emphasize the importance of active citizenry. Waiting for someone else to solve problems or change the status quo is not an effective approach. Individuals can play a meaningful role in fostering change by getting involved in their communities, collaborating with like-minded individuals, and working towards common goals. Even the smallest contributions can lead to a positive impact when united under a shared purpose.

The Makana Circle of Unity is proof that collaborative civic coalitions can pave the way for transformative change and better governance at the local level. By building trust, fostering transparency, and staying committed to their shared purpose, they have set an inspiring example for other communities across the country. Their ongoing journey demonstrates that with determination, persistence, and a focus on community interests, radical collaboration can create a brighter future for all.

