Ted Black: Government handling of Covid-19 has imposed unnecessary poverty on millions

Ted Black is a specialist on dissecting company reports, with a focus on Return on Assets Managed. In this piece, he applies his analytical skills to the Covid-19 crisis and containment measures. Like the group of actuaries, mathematicians and economists, PANDA, he concludes that great economic harm has been caused with no real health benefits. This is not just a mistake made by South Africa’s government. As Black notes, there is a clamour for additional lockdowns in many countries amid Covid-19 fear. – Editor

By Ted Black*

Not “Bewitched” but “Bothered, Bewildered and Buggered.” With Covid-19 there are two things we can definitely confirm. First, don’t believe experts’ models but don’t ignore them either. Secondly, what’s mismeasured is mismanaged.

For those who have survived the pandemic so far, we aren’t bewitched but are certainly bothered and bewildered. However, for all those who own businesses or are employed by one, it’s another matter. Forgive the use of an offensive “B” word, but so many have been buggered – well and truly so.

Mark Lamberti gives good reason for that in his pithy comment at the end of Hilary Joffe’s article in last Sunday’s Business Times: “Individuals with no conception of their own economic and commercial ignorance, nor the slightest understanding of the second and third-order effects of their decisions, are imposing poverty on millions of South Africans.”

His comment doesn’t only apply to South Africa. Innumeracy and ignorance about business fundamentals, and how best to measure performance, abound the world over. They exist not only from top to bottom in companies but amongst those who influence and decide a nation’s policies.

As nurseryman Otine, a delightful but puzzled Malawian, asked my wife early on during lockdown, “How can so many companies close down in a few weeks?” He is not alone. Political leaders and their advisors have no clue either. Cash flow and the responsibility of employing people is not something that concerns them.

Academic experts, politicians and government bureaucrats with guaranteed salaries paid through taxes generated by the economy, ordered the lockdowns. Couple their ignorance to a belief in models with scenarios based on worst-case assumptions, get mass media involved to spread alarm on the internet, and you have all the ingredients for widespread hysteria and fear.

The result of the response to a virus that hits the elderly hardest but kills a small number in the general population has been to suspend democracy, the rule of law, and deal a body blow to the existing and future livelihoods of millions of people in the prime of their lives.

You only have to look at a few simple measurements to show that. Below is a 3σ process control chart that plots England & Wales deaths by week since the start of 2020 (Panda is doing a superb job on the South African stats, but I find the UK ones easier to access and use as an example). Natural process limits and average are based on five years’ data for the first 26 weeks of each year.