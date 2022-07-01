His family’s half century of involvement with the bankrupt Comair ended 10 years ago, but as you’ll hear in this podcast, former CEO Gidon Novick is still smarting at the demise of the ‘family business’. The qualified chartered accountant has moved on, however, helping to cofound the successful Jhb/CT route specialist airline Lift, and a key participant in the consortium that’s acquiring South African Airways. Novick updates us on the latest at these two airline, on conditions in the sector and takes a flyer at where it will be heading in this interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews.com.

Gideon Novak on if Lifts opportunities would be better or worse had Covid not happened

Yeah, I know. I wouldn’t have gotten back in. I don’t think Covid was the opportunity. It was a time when existing players were taking major strain. There were assets available that they could process incredible skills available in the industry that were looking for something to do. And I had a lot of time to think about it. It was just a confluence of factors and it felt to me like an opportunity for some kind of an industry reset, which has played itself out, particularly over the last month or so.

On leaving Comair and what happened subsequent to that

Yeah. So I mean, it’s got obviously a very long history, a 75 year history, the business. My dad, as I said, was involved for 50 years. I was there for about 13 years. We left together about ten years ago. And at the time, they would say it was Bidvest that was getting involved and there was a difference. We had a difference in view on strategy in the business and it was time to move on. I was very excited to try other things, my dad was getting on in years and wanted to spend more time with family. So it was a fortunate time to leave the business. And I was actually happy to be out of the industry. It’s a draining industry, incredibly interesting, challenging and exciting, but it’s draining. So I was happy to be out. And then Covid came along and just the opportunity was too tempting to pass on.

Given what was happening with Comair, they had gone into business rescue prior to that. They’d been under enormous pressure for a long time before Covid and many, many factors. I mean, it’s probably a few hours of conversation and maybe some subjective views of things that went wrong and things that could have been done better. I think with anything there’s in business, there’s this bad luck that comes your way as well as good luck. And then these decisions that are made along the journey that in my view, at the end of the day, determine whether your likelihood of success is good or not. So that was a long story. I don’t know which part of it you want to chat about, but there was a that company was in trouble long before Covid.

On the new shareholders that came in and the other other bidders

I think there were two bidders. I think Harith was one of them. Harith is the partner in the ticket consortium, on SAA. And then there was the rescue, I think they call themselves the Rescue Consortium, who ended up taking ownership of the business.

On Harith being a partner in the new SAA

As you’re well aware, it’s still got some way to go in terms of the process, the agreement, a lot of conditions, precedent. So in my view that’s still quite a journey, the SAA one. Our involvement in SAA is that we are a minority shareholder in the consortium. That cuts our consortium at this stage; we’re not involved in the running of this at all. But we’d love to help in some way going forward, but we’ve got to figure all of that out so we’re so busy at the moment with that and the opportunities that are being presented to the market is taking just about all of our focus.

On if he’s looking to expand the frequency of the Joburg, Cape Town routes and looking at other routes for Lift

Yeah. We will grow. I mean the trick with the industry and where the industry has really kind of done itself over the years is overcapacity. This crazy idea that you build capacity for the peak periods. I was thinking of an analogy with the new Top Gun movie. You mentioned all the movie cinemas around the country geared up the capacity for the launch of Top Gun. Which is a one or two week event. And then the rest of the year they’ve got to fill all those seats. So I think we as an industry make that mistake all too frequently by trying to create capacity that caters for the peak. So that responsible capacity, I think is critical for the industry, including ourselves. So it’s a slow, steady growth. And also understanding the seasonality that we inevitably have, we have very strong summer months in South Africa and then quite a big drop off over the winter period. So that’s critical. The other major effect is the oil price. The oil price being where it is, makes air travel unaffordable to most people. And many people that could afford to fly, let’s say a year ago, can’t afford to fly. So the market size has reduced significantly. So you had covered a big recovery and not quite a big pullback just in terms of the affordability. Just to give you a sense, the return flight to Cape Town, just on a seat cost point of view, assuming we sell almost every seat on the flight costs an airline and we’re a pretty efficient airline, about R3000 for that return flight. If you’re paying in if you’re paying less than R3000, you must know somebody else is subsidising your seat in some way.

On if this opens up more opportunity for business class passengers

So this is interesting because, again, traditionally, business class or business travellers traveling in economy class would pay more and subsidise leisure travellers. And so leisure travel would take advantage of that and book ahead of time and get a really good deal. Now, that business travel in particular is coming back slowly and is nowhere near where it was pre-Covid. There’s a real question as to whether you’re going to get enough of this cross-subsidisation between business travel and leisure travel. So lots of dynamics in the industry that we’re having to adjust to in a completely new environment.

On where Lift stands in relation to FlySafair, Mango and Kulula

Yeah. I mean, in simple terms, we are a low cost premium airline. So what does that mean? Is that low cost? It is our cost base, which is kind of what’s happening in the background and how we manage the business effectively. But the customer doesn’t particularly care about that. They care about the price that we charge and the service that we offer, so the price must be competitive in order for us to be in the game. And then on the product side, that’s where we’ve seen a real opportunity to create a premium product. And that’s everything from the actual experience on board and the incredible crew that we have who actually get joy out of serving people. It’s part of their DNA and things around it. A snack on board, a late afternoon drink, and then important things like flexibility. We picked up very early on and I think our timing was fortunate during Covid because flexibility must be part and parcel of buying a flight ticket. The ability to change and cancel without being penalised and the ability to do it seamlessly was something we put as a kind of cool proposition right up front. And that’s gone really well because even though most people actually don’t change and don’t cancel, they really value the fact that if they decide to, they have that option to change or cancel.

On insurance against airlines going bankrupt

Close to about ten airlines in the last ten years have either gone bankrupt or gone into business rescue or disappeared in some way. And so, people have just been left high and dry. Some have been able to claim back their tickets through their banks and credit cards. But what we think is necessary is actual legislation that would require any prepaid ticket. And as tickets are bought in advance of you actually traveling and should be protected. They should be in some kind of escrow structure where if something happens to that airline, those passengers get their money back straight away. So we will be working with the regulators to try and convince them that that’s an important part of the industry, because at the end of the day, what the industry needs is strong, sustainable competitors. You need players that passengers can trust are going to be around. And if they screw up their business in some way, they are not funders of the business. They’ve just bought a ticket to travel to visit their relatives somewhere in the country. They shouldn’t be funding the cash flow bailout.

On how he sees the South African airline industry evolving in years ahead

South Africa is not the best place to have an island. Geographically, we are kind of on the southern tip of Africa. So if you compare us to for example, Ethiopia, which is very well placed not only on the African continent, but almost on an East-West basis, is able to connect many points in many destinations. So we’re quite limited here. We have quite a robust market. I mean, in rand terms, the domestic market, post-Covid will be worth about R20bn. So it’s a decent market, but the growth has to be up north. Not only in terms of services into continental Africa and destinations to our north, but also the skills and the infrastructure. One of our core beliefs is that South Africa has the resources, has the skills, has the infrastructure in many industries. Aviation being one of them. And we can serve the continent with those capabilities. So our aspiration is to build a very strong, high quality, doesn’t have to be massive in scale, but has to be the highest quality that we can achieve. And to export those skills into the continent, to build a viable, sustainable aviation sector, which was massively impacted by Covid. And outside of a handful of airlines, Ethiopian has been the most impressive, there’s very few sustainable, competent airlines on the continent.

On if the airline industry is a bit more mature today than in the past

I hope so. I think there are some really good operators, and I’m talking about our competitors who are strong, experienced, well-managed and that’s a good thing. Hopefully regulators are seeing the need for a sustainable industry with a handful of highly competent players. And that will be really good for the economy. Tourism is a golden goose that we’ve still not capitalised on. We still just get such a tiny speck of global tourism, yet have the most incredible tourism offering in the world, as well as a weak currency which makes it so affordable. So as well as this, these incredible people that we have who just love serving people and have this South African warmth, which is unique in the world. What we want to support is a growing economy. A massive growth in tourism and a strong aviation industry is critical.

