Maverick Tito Mboweni freewheeling on Budget 2019 – Eskom mess, and more

By Alec Hogg*

What a difference a year makes. Of the five people on the podium for the traditional “Budget lock up” press conference in 2018, only one was back in 2019. And that was SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who literally didn’t say a word last year, having been frozen out by unlamented former finmin Malusi Gigaba.

This time around, a packed auditorium was treated to wooden Malusi’s maverick successor, a freewheeling and confident Tito Mboweni, who expressed himself in a manner quite unprecedented for this usually sombre occasion.

Whether it was chiding fellow ANC members for not realising that the Soviet Union collapsed long ago, or laying into the erratic Public Protector, Mboweni did not hold back. SARB governor #8 (as opposed to Kganyago’s #10) is a relaxed communicator. So press conferences go, this was as good as it gets.

From the content of Budget 2019, as you might expect, the conversation was dominated by the state’s R23bn a year capital injection into Eskom – a gift from taxpayers equivalent to around half of the Eskom’s annual debt servicing cost. But enough, the on-hand Treasury officials assured me, to keep South Africa’s lights on.

Eskom is a subject on which Mboweni doesn’t mince his words. More than a decade ago when the first loadshedding happened, he was among the most outspoken critics. This time he is in the funder’s driving seat. And left no doubt that he intends extracting every ounce of flesh for taxpayers.

Drawing on his SARB experience, Mboweni explained how this is the Eskom equivalent of a bank being placed into curatorship: taxpayers will help, but disabused everyone of a suggestion that this is a question simply handing over a cheque.

That R23bn a year comes attached to Eskom’s soon-to-be (Treasury) appointed Chief Restructuring Officer who will play the role of a curator in a bankrupt financial institution. Something which Mboweni says is now to be standard practice for every future public enterprise bailout, sorry, recapitalisations.

Something else that that hit me in both the speech and the explanations and answers during the press conference was Mboweni’s drive for simplicity. Last year’s Budget speech ran was almost 9,000 words, down a fifth on the verbose Malusi’s waffling in his mini budget the previous October.

Mboweni’s speech today was compressed into under 6,000 words. Indeed, the didactic press conference ran for longer than the official address to Parliament.

This simplicity has been carried through to the accounting: The Eskom bailout will be financed by fiscal drag and a reduction in the wage bill. There is an increase in the fuel level, but only half of last year’s hike. The other adjustments are modest in the scale of the trillion rand plus national budget – a carbon tax raising R1.8bn; on excise duties, R400m more from tobacco and R600m from alcohol. Against this, zero rating of flour and sanitary pads would cost the fiscus R1.1bn.

Mboweni referred a number of times to his experience in the private sector. It also shows in the structuring of the books.

There is a very private sector approach to overstaffing. For the first time ever, public servants are being offered early retirement without any retirement fund penalty for leaving early. Treasury reckons 30 000 of the 55 to 59 year olds will take advantage of the offer. As that’s only a quarter of those eligible, it looks manageable.

Ironically, that R23bn a year for Eskom is a near mirror of the R22.9bn which Treasury said last year that it would raise from the increase from 14% to 15% in the rate of VAT. So South Africans now join those dots pretty easily between that extra VAT and the plundering at Eskom by the Guptas, Zuma, Molefe, McKinsey, et al.

Next big challenge for Mboweni’s merry band at the Department of Finance is the managing any reaction from ratings agencies. Especially Moody’s, the last of the Big Three where South African debt is still investment grade.

Mboweni believes that grasping the nettle on Eskom and the state wage bill will resonate with tough minded global investors.

But even in the worst case where Moody’s loses patience and follows S&P and Fitch by downgrading the sovereign debt – and resulting in an immediate $8bn to $10bn outflow via forced divestments by funds in the World Government Bond Index, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago is confident that the SA financial system will manage.

I left Parliament this year in a far better frame of mind than last. There was no smoke and mirrors this year, no bluster or obfuscation. Understanding Budget 2019 is simplicity itself. Summed up by this being the year of the aloe ferox rather than the plums once handed out by long-serving finmin Trevor Manuel.

Albert Einstein said the definition of genius is to take the complex and make it simple. Quite.