Mkhwebane gets another legal hiding – Gordhan’s interdict

The remedial orders of the Public Protector against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, are “vague, contradictory and nonsensical” and the basis of her opposition to his interdict, deeply flawed. Uncannily close to the assessment by Constitutional law scholar, Pierre de Vos on Biznews last week, Judge Sulet Potterill rejected Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s argument that Gordhan’s labelling of her as ‘incompetent, irrational and negligent’ in her duties undermined her independence, impartiality and effectiveness. The judge said basing her legal opposition to Gordhan’s interdict on this alleged ‘undermining’ was misconstrued. Gordhan’s urgent application relied, (among several other more germane things), on the irreparable reputational harm he’d suffer should he not interdict her. Failure to do so would have put him at the mercy of Mkhwebane’s time-constrained flurry of orders to the Minister of Police, the Speaker of the House, the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the President. Mkhwebane wanted them to sanction Gordhan for his “criminal’ role in the so-called SARS rogue unit. Judge Potterill said it ‘defied all logic’ for Mkhwebane to proceed with remedial action when her report as the basis for such remedial action was the subject of a judicial review. The Public Protector and her co-respondent, the EFF, were ordered to pay full costs. The judicial score against Mkhwebane? Six-Zero and counting. A desperate political agenda or incompetence? I wouldn’t pick it. – Chris Bateman

By Amogelang Mbatha and Mike Cohen

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan won the first round of his battle with the nation’s anti-graft ombudsman when the High Court suspended her directive that he should be censured pending a legal review of adverse findings she had made against him.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ruled on July 7 that Gordhan misled parliament, violated the executive ethics code and oversaw an illegal intelligence unit at the national tax agency when he was finance minister, and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to discipline him. While Gordhan appealed the findings in court, Mkhwebane said that didn’t suspend the remedial action – an argument Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed.

Some of the disciplinary measures ordered by Mkhwebane were “vague, contradictory or nonsensical,” and would cause Gordhan irreparable harm if implemented, Potterill said at a hearing in Pretoria, the capital, on Monday. “There is no harm to the Public Protector if the remedial action is suspended pending review” and it “defies all logic” that should they be implemented now, she said.

The ruling is the latest blow to Mkhwebane, who has had several of her findings overturned by the courts, been found by the Constitutional Court to have lied under oath and been accused of siding with Ramaphosa’s opponents in a power struggle within the the ruling party. The case will also serve to strengthen Ramaphosa, who is himself contesting her findings that he intentionally misled lawmakers about a campaign donation.

Mkhwebane denies that she is playing politics and accuses her critics of seeking to undermine her investigations.

Potterill ordered that the Public Protector’s office and the Economic Freedom Fighters, an opposition party that joined the lawsuit against Gordhan, to pay the legal costs.