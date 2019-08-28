The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Tito’s blue print to create 1m jobs, fix SA economy. HAVE YOUR SAY!
ANC parliamentarians under President Jacob Zuma and his predecessors, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki, spent years tying up the country’s economy in knots. Red tape is excessive, to the extent that it is even arduous for tourists keen to spend money to enter the country. As a result, South Africa’s position in the Global Competitiveness rankings fell from 44th to 67th between 2007 and 2018. The statistic is no surprise to entrepreneurs, who have been hugely frustrated at the lost opportunities in one of Africa’s most exciting prospects. Many have been driven elsewhere, at the cost of jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team promised to do their utmost to fix the economy and their approach is in stark contrast to their predecessor. Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is keen to hear the views of citizens on a master plan, released by National Treasury, to add 1m jobs and boost the economy by at least 2%. Have your say. – Jackie Cameron
Minister @tito_mboweni is calling for public comment on an economic policy paper titled: Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa. Access the policy paper here: https://t.co/KERRZc1DU1 pic.twitter.com/njMtsyGg09
— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) August 27, 2019
"We welcome the economic strategy paper released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
The proposed reforms are pro-growth and pro-jobs, and should be implemented as soon as possible." – @geordinhl https://t.co/jnvpOXava0
— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 28, 2019
South Africa sees selling coal plants and visa reform boosting GDP
By Prinesha Naidoo and Mike Cohen
(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s National Treasury outlined its vision to bolster economic growth and tackle a 29% unemployment rate, proposing a range of reforms including cutting red tape for businesses and easing visa rules to boost tourism.
The reforms could lift the average economic growth rate by 2 to 3 percentage points and create more than one million jobs over a decade, the Treasury said in a policy paper released on Tuesday.
While proposals such as easing visa rules and releasing broadband spectrum could be low-hanging fruit and have also been suggested by the Reserve Bank and International Monetary Fund, others, such as selling off power plants owned by state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and introducing new rules that will let households and companies sell excess electricity they produce back to the national grid, may be more difficult to push through.
The policy paper is an attempt to circumvent obstacles to structural reform in both the cabinet and the ruling African National Congress and is likely to trigger an angry reaction from within the government and parts of the party, according to Frans Cronje, chief executive officer of the Johannesburg-based South African Institute of Race Relations.
It “is likely to be welcomed in analyst and investor circles but not sufficiently to change investor sentiment, and will rather be read as further evidence of the contradictions and confusions that continue to bedevil government policy in South Africa,” he said.
Weak growth has exacerbated social pressures in Africa’s most-advanced economy and failure to create jobs and reduce income inequality could spark unrest. The economy contracted an annualised 3.2% in the first quarter, the most in a decade, as power shortages curbed output.
The Reserve Bank projects growth of 0.6% for the year. That’s well short of the more than 5% rate the government says is needed to halve the unemployment rate.
The Treasury described the current economic trajectory as unsustainable and said it could only be turned around through “deliberate and concrete action.” The country also needs “a stable macroeconomic policy framework underpinned by a flexible exchange rate, inflation targeting, and credible and sustainable fiscal policy,” the Treasury said.
These are some of the other proposals in the paper:
- Allocate broadband spectrum to private companies through an auction, with a small set-aside for a government-controlled network. Competition should be allowed in Telkom SA SOC Ltd.’s infrastructure.
- Visa regulations should be amended to ensure a better balance between security concerns and the growth of tourism. The tightening of visa regulations is out of step with a global move and while other countries are typically making it easier for tourists to travel, South Africa risks falling behind, the Treasury said.
- Grant third-party access to the rail network to promote private-sector participation.
- All infrastructure projects of strategic importance should be developed in coordination with government, the private sector and state-owned companies to alleviate pressure on the balance sheets of these firms.
- Water demand will exceed supply by 2030, so the country needs a strategy for investment in water-resource development, bulk-water supply, and waste-water management and should apply lessons from the renewable energy independent power producers program.
- Small businesses should receive full or partial exemptions from certain regulations, including labor laws, to lower the startup costs and reduce the regulatory burden.
- Conditions for banking licenses should be made less onerous and banking regulations should be more flexible to new developments, such as the growth of mobile money
- Fuel-price regulation should be reviewed, particularly in terms of spot price benchmarks and where regulation has supported incumbents such as Sasol Ltd.
The paper is out for public comment until Sept. 15. What may further complicate Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s efforts garner support for the 77-page document as policy is that it doesn’t mention three key ANC decisions: expropriation of land without compensation, nationalizing the Reserve Bank and investigating the use of prescribed assets of pension funds to boost inclusive growth.
While Treasury’s proposals are similar to those stated in previous development plans, it is unclear whether they will be supported or lead to coordinated policy action because they have not been issued by the government, Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana an economist at FirstRand Bank Ltd.’s Rand Merchant Bank, said in a note.
“The proposals are a further demonstration of our country’s ability to conceptualize practical solutions but, at the same time, an expression of its failure to execute on seemingly well-thought-out plans,” she said
No strategy from Tito Mboweni he is for whole sale privatisation of Eskom. NUMSA will unite all workers to take to the street in a rolling mass action strike through section 77, defend all our SOES from dangerous Hyenas like Tito who must go back pension with all sterile ideas.
— Irvin Jim (@IrvinJimSA) August 28, 2019
Just read @tito_mboweni ‘s paper on proposed economic reforms. It’s largely great! If there is serious commitment to implement, then we really can get the economy growing, and create real prosperity! Will the enemies of growth in the ANC let this paper get anywhere?
— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 27, 2019
This is incredible: Fin Min @tito_mboweni predicts our economy will grow by close to 4% if a series of structural reforms are enforced.
Read the discussion doc here: https://t.co/mH0Gh6oUxT pic.twitter.com/BrDhzYfULc
— James de Villiers (@pejames) August 27, 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.