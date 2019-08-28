Tito’s blue print to create 1m jobs, fix SA economy. HAVE YOUR SAY!

ANC parliamentarians under President Jacob Zuma and his predecessors, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki, spent years tying up the country’s economy in knots. Red tape is excessive, to the extent that it is even arduous for tourists keen to spend money to enter the country. As a result, South Africa’s position in the Global Competitiveness rankings fell from 44th to 67th between 2007 and 2018. The statistic is no surprise to entrepreneurs, who have been hugely frustrated at the lost opportunities in one of Africa’s most exciting prospects. Many have been driven elsewhere, at the cost of jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team promised to do their utmost to fix the economy and their approach is in stark contrast to their predecessor. Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is keen to hear the views of citizens on a master plan, released by National Treasury, to add 1m jobs and boost the economy by at least 2%. Have your say. – Jackie Cameron

By Prinesha Naidoo and Mike Cohen

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s National Treasury outlined its vision to bolster economic growth and tackle a 29% unemployment rate, proposing a range of reforms including cutting red tape for businesses and easing visa rules to boost tourism.

The reforms could lift the average economic growth rate by 2 to 3 percentage points and create more than one million jobs over a decade, the Treasury said in a policy paper released on Tuesday.

While proposals such as easing visa rules and releasing broadband spectrum could be low-hanging fruit and have also been suggested by the Reserve Bank and International Monetary Fund, others, such as selling off power plants owned by state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and introducing new rules that will let households and companies sell excess electricity they produce back to the national grid, may be more difficult to push through.

The policy paper is an attempt to circumvent obstacles to structural reform in both the cabinet and the ruling African National Congress and is likely to trigger an angry reaction from within the government and parts of the party, according to Frans Cronje, chief executive officer of the Johannesburg-based South African Institute of Race Relations.

It “is likely to be welcomed in analyst and investor circles but not sufficiently to change investor sentiment, and will rather be read as further evidence of the contradictions and confusions that continue to bedevil government policy in South Africa,” he said.

Weak growth has exacerbated social pressures in Africa’s most-advanced economy and failure to create jobs and reduce income inequality could spark unrest. The economy contracted an annualised 3.2% in the first quarter, the most in a decade, as power shortages curbed output.

The Reserve Bank projects growth of 0.6% for the year. That’s well short of the more than 5% rate the government says is needed to halve the unemployment rate.

The Treasury described the current economic trajectory as unsustainable and said it could only be turned around through “deliberate and concrete action.” The country also needs “a stable macroeconomic policy framework underpinned by a flexible exchange rate, inflation targeting, and credible and sustainable fiscal policy,” the Treasury said.