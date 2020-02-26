Alec Hogg unpacks Budget 2020 – the full webinar

We appear to have created a new tradition. A few hours after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s presentation of the 2020 Budget to Parliament, Biznews community members joined in our webinar with publisher Alec Hogg. After his presentation to share what he’d picked up from a morning in “lock up”, the fun really started with Hogg fielding questions on a wide range of topics relating to the Budget. One which had Mboweni between a rock and a hard place. And a big thanks to our sponsors BrightRock.