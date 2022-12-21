Best of 2022: The chickens are coming home to roost for Pfizer

This article was first published on the 16th of August 2022

Having succeeded in foisting Covid-19 mRNA injections on an initially unsuspecting public, it appears that the chickens have come home to roost for Pfizer. Pfizer’s criminal withholding of vaccine data is particularly reprehensible when it comes to those children who received a Covid-19 vaccine on the basis that it was not only completely safe, but necessary. A study in Thailand conducted during the country’s national Covid-19 vaccination campaign for adolescents showed what one physician described as a “stunning” association between myocarditis and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Studies of this nature are emerging across the globe, with the most damning evidence of the vaccine’s dangers so far being the report that came from the pharmaceutical behemoth itself. This article was first published on the Daily Friend. – Nadya Swart

Pfizer gives damning evidence against Pfizer vaccines

By Andrew Kenny*

Andrew Kenny

The most damning report I have ever seen on the dangers of Covid-19 vaccines comes from Pfizer Incorporated.

In it, Pfizer lists the adverse events shortly following its own vaccination, including death, heart damage, disorders of the gastric system and nervous systems, and of the skin and eyes.

What makes the report more damning is the fact that Pfizer and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tried to suppress it until a US court of law forced them to make it public. I had a single jab Covid-19 vaccination on 4 November 2021 (from J & J, not Pfizer), which I now regret. If I had seen this Pfizer report beforehand, I should not have had the vaccination.

On 27 Aug 2021, the US organisation, Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), applied to the District Court Northern District of Texas to order the FDA, under the Freedom of Information Act, to make public Pfizer’s report on the adverse events of its own Covid-19 vaccine. On 2 Feb 2022, the court ordered the FDA to publish the Pfizer adverse events in tranches, the first due on or before 1 March 2022.

Here is this first report: 5.3.6-postmarketing-experience (1).pdf. To find it from PHMPT, go to https://phmpt.org/. Click on ‘search’. Type ‘post marketing experience’ and then download 5.3.6 post marketing experience. The title of the report is CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021.

In three months of this Pfizer vaccination around the world, there were 1,223 deaths and 158,893 events shortly after vaccination. (One person may suffer more than one event.) The important question is this: what is the percentage of these deaths and events compared to the total number of vaccinations? Here’s a strange thing. Pfizer doesn’t give the total. In section 3.1.1, Pfizer reports that ‘approximately (b)(4) doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide’. What does this mean? It looks as if Pfizer has removed the total number of doses from its report. Why should it do that?

This murky business confirms my mounting fears about the Covid-19 vaccinations, which I regard as fundamentally different from previous vaccines. I have had such previous vaccines and am glad I have. I am not glad I’ve had a Covid vaccine. (I am glad I have taken some Ivermectin.)

Tried to suppress it

More alarming than this report itself is the fact that Pfizer and the FDA tried to suppress it. Did Dr Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the USA, know about this report when he was urging everyone to take the vaccination? What about our public health officials? Did they know about this report while they were telling us how safe the Covid vaccines were? What about our mainstream media (MSM) and our investigative reporters, who are constantly crying conspiracy theory against ‘anti-vaxxers’?

I haven’t heard a peep from them about this Pfizer report, which was made public in March of this year. (This is the reason I am so late in writing this article on it; I didn’t know about it until recently.) Since Pfizer has been hiding the adverse events following its Covid vaccinations, have other drug companies being doing the same? Have our public health officials been doing the same? Have the MSM been doing the same?

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has been going on for over two years, seems to be coming to a close, and our long nightmare seems to be ending. But the more you look back on it, the worse it seems. There is no doubt that the mad lockdowns imposed by governments around the world have caused far more loss of life and livelihoods than the Covid-19 virus ever could have done.

In South Africa, our vicious and demented lockdowns have caused devastating damage to our people and our economy. The Covid-19 disease began to be known at the end of 2019. It was a mild illness with a mortality rate of about 0.2% (this is difficult to ascertain since most Covid infections are symptomless and unreported), and deaths were overwhelmingly among people older than 60. Young people suffered very little from it, children hardly at all.

The sensible thing would have been to treat it in the same way as we did previous such diseases: protect vulnerable groups, give treatment to those suffering from it as soon as possible, and otherwise let life and work go on as usual. Instead there was a bizarre reaction from politicians and health officials around the world. The available treatments, including Ivermectin, were either ignored or actively condemned.

Only when patients were suffering acutely, were they rushed off to intensive care. Terrible, destructive lockdowns were imposed. And there was a frantic drive to develop and then force upon the public experimental vaccines whose safety and effectiveness had not been properly investigated.

Proved effective

Ivermectin, developed by Merck in 1975, proved to be one of the safest drugs in history and wonderfully effective against a range of dread diseases. It won the 2015 Nobel Prize for medicine for saving hundreds of millions of people, mainly in poor countries, from devastating tropical diseases. It proved effective against Covid-19 in a huge number of studies. See: https://ivmmeta.com/

But there was a big problem with Ivermectin: it was out of patent and cheap. To get Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Covid vaccines, it had to be shown that there was no alternative treatment. So Ivermectin had to be demonised. Merck refused to conduct a trial on its effectiveness against Covid. A few flawed studies on it were found.

The Cochrane Institute denounced it, which is hardly surprising. Cochrane began as an honest medical research institute until one of its co-founders, Dr Peter Gøtzsche, accused it of being corrupted by the big drug corporations; it might now be little other than a marketing arm of Big Pharma. The vendetta against Ivermectin was highly successful. Public health authorities around the world outlawed its use against Covid-19.

The MSM, ever gullible and willing to back any cause against ‘right-wingers’, chanted in unison that Ivermectin was a ‘horse-dewormer’, unfit for human use, and that anybody who promoted it was a ‘right-winger’, ‘idiot’, ‘conspiracist’ and so on.

The vaccines were rolled out among the rich countries of the world, making vast profits for the big drug corporations. Pfizer made a profit of about $22 billion (R350 billion) in 2021, thanks in large part to a revenue of $32 billion from sales of its Covid vaccines. The effectiveness of Covid vaccines is difficult to assess accurately. Trials on these vaccines, which are often commissioned by the drug companies themselves, are difficult to conduct and wide open to bias, conscious and unconscious. I have seen not one single risk/benefit analysis done either on lockdown versus Covid-19 or on the Covid vaccines versus the Covid disease.

Most dangerous

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) of the USA government shows the Covid vaccine to be by far the most dangerous vaccine since 1990. It might well be the most dangerous ever. There is almost certainly huge under-reporting, since the VAERS form is difficult to fill in, since reporting the death of your child shortly after vaccination will be the last thing on your mind, and since there is massive social pressure not to report anything bad about the vaccines for fear of being vilified as an ‘anti-vaxxer’.

A study by the UK Office of National Statistics showed that all deaths in weeks 38 to 45 of 2021 for children aged 10 to 14 were 44% higher among children who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 than among a control group of children in 2015 to 2019 (before the Covid vaccines). A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 25 January 2022, showed that far more vaccinated young people suffered myocarditis (inflammation and damage to the heart) than those unvaccinated. More and more such studies are emerging – although seldom reported in the MSM.

From all of these uncertain data, it seems that the vaccines might at first have done more good than harm for people in vulnerable groups, but more harm than good for the young and the healthy. Now with the mild Omicron variation, the vaccines probably do more harm than good for all groups. To force mandatory vaccination on children now, as the State of California was recently proposing, is criminal. The vaccines only remain potent for about six months, and then the patient is required to have endless boosters, which bring along a new set of problems.

The continent least affected by Covid-19 is also the continent with the lowest Covid vaccination rate, Africa. There could be many reasons for this. Covid might be unreported in Africa, which has less widespread testing. Sunshine seems to be the most important environmental factor in combating Covid-19, and Africa has plenty of that. Hundreds of millions of Africans took Ivermectin and perhaps that is protecting them against the Covid virus. Maybe African governments are wiser than European and American ones, or maybe they just haven’t got the money to be as stupid as them.

Ideological alliance

The one consistent thread in the whole horrible Covid-19 story is the profits of the big pharmaceutical corporations. At every step of the way, decisions were taken and policies adopted that happened to maximise the profits of Big Pharma. I’m not saying there was any global conspiracy; but I am saying there was an ideological alliance that happened to suit Big Pharma, politicians seeking a cause and control, and the MSM on the lookout for a ‘right-wing’ enemy to scorn and attack.

Big Pharma made the money, the politicians increased their power over everyone’s life, and the MSM shouted ‘anti-vaxxer’ at anyone they disliked, and published cartoons mocking anybody who criticised Big Pharma in any way or anybody refusing to take the vaccine, such as Novak Djokovic.

(Usually it is woke to attack Big Pharma as evil capitalists putting profits before lives; on this occasion it is woke to worship them as saintly benefactors.) I believe in capitalism and I believe in science, and I believe that the best way a drug corporation can save lives and prevent disease is through striving to make the biggest profits possible in a free market. The trouble is Big Pharma has corrupted the market, buying influence among public health authorities, funding research to promote its products, and lobbying politicians with its massive piles of money.

Public health has improved enormously since 1900. Life expectancy has more than doubled. Most of the improvement comes from cleaner water, better sanitation, warmer houses, better food and healthier ways of working and living. But some comes from medicine.

Antibiotics saved millions of people from early death from TB; anti-retroviral drugs gave full and long life to a multitude who would have died young from AIDS; vaccines have reduced crippling illnesses. But medicine has also done harm. The drug companies have forced upon patients and doctors harmful drugs when healthy eating and exercise could have cured ill health. Opioids have done awful damage in the USA. What about vaccines against Covid-19?

All I can say is that the whole Covid-19 story has greatly reduced my trust in the big drug companies and in public health authorities.

Andrew Kenny is a writer, an engineer and a classical liberal.

