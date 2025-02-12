Systemic reforms needed to save SAPS from deepening crisis – Ian Cameron

Key topics:

By Ian Cameron MP*

The South African Police Service (SAPS) stands at a crossroads, caught in the throes of an unrelenting crisis that demands immediate, systemic intervention. There is no way to resolve the SAPS crisis without a complete review of the appointment and promotion procedure. For too long, the processes surrounding the selection of senior members have been opaque, fostering an environment that breeds mistrust, corruption, and inefficiency.

Central to the problem is the very group responsible for making these appointments—they, too, must be audited. Without a thorough investigation into their integrity, qualifications, and adherence to ethical standards, any reforms to the promotion and appointment system will be superficial at best. A skills audit, which is already a resolution of parliament, must be implemented without further delay. Parliament’s mandate on this matter is clear, but implementation remains elusive.

The consequences of neglecting this audit are glaring. Several senior officers in both provincial and national management positions currently lack the necessary security clearance. This is not a technical oversight—it is a fundamental failure of integrity management within SAPS. Mechanisms to properly vet and monitor these individuals are already in place, but they are either not being used or are led so poorly that they are effectively useless. Lifestyle audits are conspicuously absent. In truth, with the naked eye, it is obvious where investigations should begin. The ostentatious lifestyles of some senior officers raise red flags that should have triggered immediate action long ago.

Adding to this dysfunction is the issue of SAPS members who have been on suspension for months, even years, without any resolution, all while continuing to receive full salaries. This prolonged state of limbo not only drains state funds but also exemplifies the mismanagement plaguing the organization.

What we are witnessing is a cancerous erosion of trust within the ranks of SAPS. The culture of accountability is virtually non-existent, allowing officers to amass wealth and influence without scrutiny. The disinformation campaigns over the last few months are a clear sign of just how deeply this problem runs. These campaigns, reminiscent of the notorious *stratkom* tactics used to destabilize and spread propaganda, aim to create doubt around those who are actually competent and dedicated to cleaning up the system.

Consider this: when senior officers attempting to enforce accountability are met with targeted smears and internal sabotage, it becomes nearly impossible to drive meaningful reform. The Shabir Shaik modus operandi of suddenly becoming critically ill before departmental hearings has become a common escape route. If anything, this strategy has evolved and become more blatant, allowing high-ranking officers to dodge consequences with ease.

The situation is further exacerbated by the extreme mismanagement within SAPS Legal Services. Instead of making sound legal decisions, they rush to court despite knowing they will lose, abusing state funds in the process. A prime example of this occurred in December 2024 when the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) unilaterally decided that one-piece chamber areas on pistol barrels were somehow not part of the barrel itself. This decision almost resulted in an entire shipment of Glock pistols and many other lawful firearms being blocked from entering South Africa. These were legal imports and not part of any illicit shipments, the very ones SAPS should be fighting against instead of targeting compliant entities.

“The CFR unilaterally decided that one-piece chamber areas on pistol barrels were somehow not part of the barrel itself—despite being a single part—and that every handgun requires a serial number to be engraved on the round part of their barrels—wholly contrary to how the regulations have been applied for years,” explained Gideon Joubert.

Fortunately, the South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association (SAAADA) challenged this decision in the Pretoria High Court, where the court ultimately ruled that the serial number may be engraved anywhere on the barrel. This incident is a perfect example of the chaos within SAPS and the lack of accountability among its senior leadership. The commander of the CFR should not only be investigated for incompetence but also personally held liable for the costs incurred along with the legal services head. The head of the CFR must also face scrutiny.

Additionally, SAPS continues to suffer from questionable appointments, including the case of Richard Mdluli, a former Crime Intelligence boss with a well-documented history of criminal behavior, who’s wife remains in service of SAPS where he illegally appointed her and several others despite his controversial past. His tenure is marked by allegations of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, yet he has managed to stay embedded within the system that we were told he was ‘removed’ from, bringing into question the integrity of those who appointed him and his associates that are still, ‘serving’, themselves.

The legacy of nepotism within SAPS is further highlighted by the appointments of several family members of corrupt officials under the guise of Crime Intelligence roles. These appointments bypass merit-based selection processes, further entrenching incompetence within critical units. Even more alarming is the case of a 28-year-old who was appointed as a brigadier without any prior police experience—a clear violation of established procedures and a testament to how deeply compromised the appointment system has become.

A significant victory in addressing SAPS mismanagement came with the firing of Major General Mzwandile Tiyo—a decision that reflects the growing demand for accountability at the top. His dismissal, which had been a protracted battle, signals that corrupt and ineffective leadership will no longer be tolerated without consequence. Similarly, the case of Major General Mbotho highlights the broader internal dysfunction within SAPS. His role in perpetuating questionable practices and the controversies surrounding his tenure emphasize the urgent need for sweeping reforms. These instances show that when pressure is sustained, meaningful change is possible, but they also underscore the enormity of the task ahead. There is no doubt about pushback from certain key corrupters within SAPS against the Police Minister’s attempts to clean house. However, it seems he is unfazed and will continue to push forward, determined to address the deep-rooted corruption and inefficiencies within the service. This determination is essential, given the widespread frustration when departmental and disciplinary hearings are often led by cronies of the very individuals under investigation. Instead of serving justice, these hearings frequently devolve into protective measures that shield corrupt officers, further undermining the credibility of internal processes and delaying much-needed accountability.

There is little to no strategic vision within the current management when it comes to developing and rectifying the collapse of detective services. This crucial division, essential to solving crimes and bringing criminals to justice, has been left to decay without proper guidance or resources. Without a comprehensive recovery plan, the detective services will continue to crumble, further exacerbating the crisis.

But we will not stop questioning the appointments and the processes that are meant to be followed and adhered to. The very fabric of SAPS depends on us holding these individuals accountable and ensuring that promotions are based on merit, integrity, and competence—not patronage or internal maneuvering.

The path forward requires bold action:

1. **Immediate Implementation of the Skills Audit:** Parliament has already resolved this, but there has been little follow-through. We need an independent body to conduct this audit and release the findings transparently.

2. **Mandatory Lifestyle Audits:** There is no excuse for the absence of lifestyle audits when so many obvious signs of corruption are present. These audits should be conducted regularly and publicly, targeting high-ranking officials and senior management.

3. **Auditing the Auditors:** Those who hold the power to appoint and promote within SAPS cannot be exempt from scrutiny. Their track records, affiliations, and decision-making processes must be reviewed to root out any hidden conflicts of interest.

4. **Integrity-Driven Promotions:** Promotions must be tied to demonstrable achievements, clean records, and adherence to ethical standards—not to personal loyalty or connections.

5. **Rebuilding Detective Services:** A dedicated plan with measurable outcomes is required to revive this critical division. Without skilled and well-supported detectives, SAPS will remain ineffective in addressing the country’s crime crisis.

The time for lip service has passed. Without immediate action, the public’s trust in SAPS will continue to deteriorate, and the hardworking officers on the ground—those who genuinely serve to protect—will be left fighting a losing battle. The cancer within SAPS can be treated, but only if we are willing to confront it head-on. We owe it to the people of South Africa and to the officers who deserve to work in a functional, credible police service.

*Ian Cameron is the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police