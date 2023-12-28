BizNews’ best of 2023: South Africa’s politicians

From interviews with politicians from some of South Africa’s more well-known parties like the ANC, DA, IFP, ActionSA and PA, to meeting the leaders of our some of our country’s emerging parties such as LAND Party, BOSA, ISANCO, Xiluva, Spectrum and AAR. PA leader Gayton McKenzie has made countless appearances on BizNews, stirring controversy and often fighting with the DA. From the DA, John Steenhuisen has also been a consistent guest on BizNewsTV, trying to build hope for those who wish to see the ANC government ousted in 2024. BizNewsTV’s interviews with SA’s political leaders have covered the topics of the Joburg mayor hot seat, the failed Moonshot pact, the successful Multi-Party Charter, by-election wins and losses, state failures, and the general political state of the country. With the 2024 elections looming, use the hyper-links below to catch up on what South Africa’s politicians had to say in their interviews with BizNews.

Catch up on every one of BizNews’ interviews with South Africa’s politicians in 2023:

