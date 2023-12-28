The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
BizNews’ best of 2023: South Africa’s politicians
From interviews with politicians from some of South Africa’s more well-known parties like the ANC, DA, IFP, ActionSA and PA, to meeting the leaders of our some of our country’s emerging parties such as LAND Party, BOSA, ISANCO, Xiluva, Spectrum and AAR. PA leader Gayton McKenzie has made countless appearances on BizNews, stirring controversy and often fighting with the DA. From the DA, John Steenhuisen has also been a consistent guest on BizNewsTV, trying to build hope for those who wish to see the ANC government ousted in 2024. BizNewsTV’s interviews with SA’s political leaders have covered the topics of the Joburg mayor hot seat, the failed Moonshot pact, the successful Multi-Party Charter, by-election wins and losses, state failures, and the general political state of the country. With the 2024 elections looming, use the hyper-links below to catch up on what South Africa’s politicians had to say in their interviews with BizNews.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Catch up on every one of BizNews’ interviews with South Africa’s politicians in 2023:
- Back story to Joburg’s unlikely new Mayor: Kingmaker McKenzie explains his appointment – and what it means for 2024
- DA leader clarifies “ANC coalition” post-2024; fixing Eskom; and hope for Joburg – and South Africa
- Gayton McKenzie’s reckoning – returning Jhb to Rainbow Coalition, Rob Hersov and 2024
- Meet Gcobani Ndzongana, LAND Party leader, EFF co-founder, who wants a broad Left Front and ANC out
- Meet PA co-founder Charles Cilliers – be prepared to change your perceptions
- “If ‘big and scary’ Gayton had done this, I would have strangled him” – Charles Cilliers on Mashaba book furore
- How State Capture was “Aced” in the Free State – DA Provincial Leader, Roy Jankielsohn
- SA’s copper theft crisis costs economy R47bn annually – FF Plus Leader Pieter Groenewald
- FF Plus Leader Pieter Groenewald: Hlabisa for coalition President, Rejecting white Head of State
- BOSA’s Mmusi Maimane – “In 2024, I’ll be one of four options for SA president”
- Mashaba on Moonshot’s dealbreaker, “that book” and enlisting new voters
- McKenzie: Opposition parties, incl PA, may be giving ANC a “free pass” of 5 more years
- John Steenhuisen: How the DA will beat EFF and the fragmenting ANC and win in 2024
- PA’s Cilliers on Joburg by-election win, thrashing ANC, sending message to DA
- Hlabisa: ANC food parcel bribery behind shock IFP by-election reverse
- DA celebrates two by-election wins – reports PA’s vote-buying dirty tricks
- Time to rein in ‘unthinkable’ lack of oversight on Presidency’s budget” – FF Plus Chief Whip Corné Mulder
- ANC Vet League president Zikalala: Coalition with DA – sure. With EFF – absolutely no way.
- SA’s “hinge-of-history” moment – DA leader John Steenhuisen on why 2024 could be the year of change…
- Gayton McKenzie on the DA and ANC’s “Vegas” wedding plans
- Opposition’s secret weapon? Meet ISANCO’s Zukile Luyenge, activist leader of ‘gatvol’ rural communities
- Maimane: Hope is mushrooming – SA’s youth will vote for political change in 2024. ANC is done.
- Helen Zille on the wave of ‘innovative corruption’ that’s taking hold in SA
- Msimang: You’re dead wrong Dr Jeffery – ANC never bought into commie NDR
- Spectrum’s ‘divinely inspired’ contribution to ejecting ANC from power in 2024
- The blood of 77 victims of JHB CBD fire “seeks accountability from corrupt officials…”
- Frustrated Mashaba on 77 avoidable deaths; the politicking while Joburg literally burns
- Xiluva’s Bongani Baloyi – why former DA rising political star intends ‘flowering’ independently
- McKenzie vs Malema for 2024 Kingmaker: New pact talks to oust the DA & ANC from the WC…
- Mashaba: Decriminalise prostitution, commercialise ESKOM, bury BEE… – and the “Better Devils” of the Multi-Party Charter…
- Ex-Army General “Mojo” Motau leads new party into 2024: National service to fight unemployment and crime – and bring back discipline
- Hlabisa expects IFP to win KZN in ’24; urges PA to join Opposition coalition
- THE KILLING FIELDS OF KZN: Political assassins killing for contracts & Municipal funds transferred at gunpoint…
- NO TO “THE POLITICS OF ENEMIES”: Trust a “major, major issue” for a future coalition — Rev. Dr Kenneth Meshoe
- Mavuso Msimang on his ANC resignation that wasn’t, Zuma and 2024 Election
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.