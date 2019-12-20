Hawks attack Biznews and Paul O’Sullivan; plus our Right of Reply

You could have blown me over with a feather. At a time when the country is celebrating the awakening of law enforcement authorities from a lengthy slumber, the Hawks have issued a strong statement dissing Biznews and the subject of yesterday’s interview, Paul O’Sullivan. The law enforcement body claims that contrary to what O’Sullivan told us , he actually had nothing to do with the arrest of Eskom plunderers. Despite being the headline act, the first we heard of the statement was late this afternoon when News24 journalist Canny Maphanga phoned for my comment. As mentioned in the response to News24, we have no idea what is behind the Hawks wanting to distance themselves from what we perceive as an undeniable role played by Paul O’Sullivan. Perhaps his praise of controversial former Eskom CEO Matshelo Koko triggered it. As you’ll read below, the founder of Forensics for Justice has his own view. And it isn’t exactly diplomatic. – Alec Hogg

MEDIA STATEMENT

DIRECTORATE FOR PRIORITY CRIME INVESTIGATION (HAWKS).

20 DECEMBER 2019

HAWKS DENOUNCE BIZNEWS ARTICLE REGARDING RECENT ESKOM ARRESTS

PRETORIA – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) would like to categorically distance itself from an article “O’Sullivan, with Koko’s help, puts Trindade, Eskom accomplices behind bars” published online by Biznews on 19 December 2019, attributed to Alec Hogg.

The article as per the link https://www.biznews.com/undictated/2019/12/19/osullivan-with-kokos-help-puts-trindade-eskom-accomplices-behind-bars suggests that the recent arrests of former Eskom executives and their accomplices was a direct result of Mr Paul O’Sullivan releasing a report with “proof of how a crooked tenderpreneur had siphoned around R60m into the bank account of an Eskom executive”.

The DPCI would like to put it on record that our criminal investigation started in 2017, our investigators have at no stage received aid from any persons whom the article alleges played a “big role in getting these arrests to happen”.

It is worth stating that the matter between the individuals mentioned is a civil matter which we are not in a position to comment on, all enquiries in this regard should be directed to authors and the cited parties.

The DPCI maintains a principled position not to give blow by blow details of ongoing investigations as this invariably compromises the integrity of investigations. Ours is to ensure that due diligence is done with each and every probe to ensure ultimate success in court. Investigations in the Eskom matter are ongoing and the recent arrests are but only the 1st leg that is court ready, hence the suspects in the matter have been brought before court.

And here’s my Right of Reply as requested by News24 journalist Canny Maphanga.

