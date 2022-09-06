How will Biden respond to the SA Land Expropriation bill?

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Joe Biden are to meet on 16 September, two days after the Expropriation Bill is scheduled to be voted on by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Works. In 2020, the Institute of Race Relations commissioned an independent poll to survey a random, demographically representative sample of people who were asked whether they preferred the promise of jobs and economic growth, or EWC? ‘A super majority of 80%-plus in each race group said they preferred jobs and economic growth.’ As the examples of Venezuela and Zimbabwe show, EWC imposes intolerable costs on a population. It would be a shocking act of complacency for a leader of the United States not to warn against this happening in South Africa, according to the Institute. This article was first published by the Daily Friend. – Sandra Laurence

Will Biden quiz Ramaphosa on property rights risk? – IRR

Staff writer

It would be a ‘a shocking act of complacency’ if US President Joe Biden failed to raise concerns about the risks to property rights in South Africa posed by ANC policy proposals when he meets President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks later this month, says the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

In a statement, the IRR points out that Cyril Ramaphosa and Joe Biden are to meet on 16 September, two days after the Expropriation Bill is scheduled to be voted on by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure.

The Expropriation Bill, the IRR says, ‘poses an existential threat to property rights and economic growth in South Africa. In Section 12(3) the Bill allows Expropriation without Compensation (EWC) under an open list of circumstances.

‘As the examples of Venezuela and Zimbabwe show, EWC imposes intolerable costs on a population. It would be a shocking act of complacency for a leader of the United States not to warn against this happening again in South Africa.’

The IRR notes that the US government has in the past ‘given clear warnings to the South African government that the erosion of property rights and trade would have dire consequences’. Barack Obama issued such a warning directly on the matter of trade barriers, while Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, issued this warning in terms of EWC.

‘Will Biden raise the threat of EWC with Ramaphosa, or will this item be left off the agenda?’

The IRR points out that in 2020, it commissioned an independent pollster to survey a random, demographically representative sample of people who were asked, among other things, whether they preferred the promise of jobs and economic growth, or EWC?

‘Some 15% of white respondents said they preferred EWC, but a super majority of 80%-plus in each race group said they preferred jobs and economic growth. ‘The same survey asked people to identify the two biggest unresolved challenges in South Africa. This was the first question in the survey, there was no prompting and respondents were free to list any issues that were important to them. The majority said “unemployment”. Some 44% prioritized crime, corruption and corrupt leadership. Only 4% mentioned “land reform”.’

Land reform, the IRR says, should be addressed by strengthening property rights, which must include privatising the state-owned land on which approximately 20 million South Africans reside. The IRR has crafted a comprehensive alternative approach in the ‘Ipulazi’ proposal for rural land reform and the ‘Indlu’ proposal for urban land reform.

