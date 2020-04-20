Inside Covid 19: What comes after lockdown ends; Stanford’s sceptical Dr B; Clem Sunter; Virus sniffing dogs – Ep 21

In Episode 21 of Inside Covid-19 we look the end of a lockdown that costs SA R13bn a day, considering how that’s likely to happen; also, the Stanford University prof whose research suggests Governments have massively overreacted to the virus; a counter of sorts from SA’s leading scenario planner Clem Sunter; and on a lighter note, how man’s best friend may end up saving the world from a confused post lockdown future – with sniffer dogs being trained to identify those who are Covid-19 positive. – Alec Hogg

First in the Covid-19 headlines today:

The Stanford University report published on Friday continues to cause ripples around the world, raising questions about the true mortality rate of Covid-19 – and whether Governments panicked by shutting down economies to combat a virus that kills only slightly more than seasonal flu. Our Biznews colleague Linda van Tilburg has cut the highlights from medicine professor and economics fellow Dr Jay Bhattacharya’s recent interview with a Stanford colleague; and we’ll also have input on the matter in this episode from South Africa’s leading scenario planner Clem Sunter.

The impact of Covid-19 on the shuttered airlines sector was brought home today by global giant United Airlines warning that it will report a $2.1bn loss for the three months to end March, its largest since 2008. As things have got worse since then, United will be applying to the US Treasury for a $4.5bn bailout. Here at home South African Airways is teetering on the brink after Government turned down a request for a R10bn bailout and the airline’s business rescue practitioners offered retrenchment packages to all its staff. Trade unions are resisting the mass retrenchment offer.

South Africa’s process of testing for Covid-19 is gathering momentum with more than 6,500 added yesterday taking the total to just over 114,700. Of those tested, 124 were found to be positive, raising the country’s confirmed infections to 3,158, a daily increase of 4%. Two more Covid-19 deaths were recorded Sunday, taking the national total to 54, equivalent to 0.36% of those tested and 1.7% of confirmed infections. On a brighter note, the first shipment of Naspers-sourced Personal Protective Equipment arrived in the country from China today consisting of 275,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 face shields. This is the first part of a R1.5bn commitment by Naspers, its partner Tencent and the Chinese Government, with the PPEs to be used to protect health workers.

