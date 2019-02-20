Executive summary of 2019 National Budget Speech

CAPE TOWN — Finance minister Tito Mboweni summed up the contrasting situation Treasury faces by referencing a predecessor who one year distributed plums to parliamentarians in celebration of the good times. The 2019 equivalent is aloe ferox – the spiky, bitter plant whose best attribute is its resilience. To emphasise the biblical theme of a lean year, Mboweni drew three times from the Old Testament, further illustrating the change since his October mini budget by switching to a different Dickens novel this year – from Tale of Two Cities to Oliver Twist; from “best and worst of times” to a dominant theme a State Owned Enterprise refrain of “Please sir, may I have some more…” Here’s the executive summary. – Alec Hogg

By Alec Hogg

Eskom will receive an annual grant of R23bn from taxpayers over the next three years as it restructures into three independent units. The R69bn cost will require a R16bn rise in government’s self-imposed spending ceiling.

In the past year Eskom drew down a further R50bn of its government guaranteed overdraft of R350bn, taking the total utilisation of the facility to just over R290bn.

The R23bn a year for Eskom will primarily be funded by higher income tax revenue and projected savings generated by the early retirement of an expected 30 000 public servants.

As a result of these funding needs, there will be fractional relief from fiscal drag, with the only adjustment being a slight rise in the level at which South Africans start to pay tax. The country’s progressive income tax rates means inflation and salary increases will automatically generate R12.8bn extra for the fiscus in the year ahead.

The government’s offer of early retirement without pension penalties is unprecedented. It will cost R16bn but is expected to reduce the public sector wage bill by R20bn over the next three years.

Treasury is projecting that around a quarter of the 127 710 public servants aged between 55 and 59 will opt for the package which guarantees retirement benefits as though they only left at 60.

Additional cost savings of around R23bn are being projected over the next three years, taking the total estimated saving on the state’s salary bill, inclusive of the retirement packages, to R50bn.

The 2019 Budget is built on six “fundamental prescripts” –