FULL SPEECH: 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

Honourable members

Twenty-six years ago, President Nelson Mandela stood at this very spot to weave the tapestry of our newly democratic country.

Freedom was only two weeks old.

Madiba challenged us to:

Meet despair with hope and death with a reaffirmation of the beauty of life.

His plan for the country’s first democratic administration committed us to fiscal rehabilitation after the devastation wrought to our public finances by the previous regime.

Most of us sitting in this House, I amongst them, did not know it then but Madiba was ushering in a period of unmatched social progress in our history.

Over the next 15 years, the economy began to re-emerge. Real GDP rose by 61 per cent and 5.3 million jobs were created.

We are fiscally at a moment not unlike that in 1994. We must rebuild our economy, rehabilitate our public finances and recover from the devastation wrought upon us by Covid-19.

As we rose to that fiscal challenge, so we will rise to this one.

Two weeks ago, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa laid out the government’s consensus-driven and action-oriented Economic Reconstruction and Recovery plan. This particular plan is urgent and all of us should do everything in our power to implement it.