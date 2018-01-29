Corruption buster Paul O’Sullivan nailed Selebi; now he sinks teeth into NPA ‘crooks’

EDINBURGH — Paul O’Sullivan is a forensic investigator who has fought tirelessly with the most dangerous people in South Africa’s criminal underbelly. He sunk his teeth into former police chief Jackie Selebi and then notorious crime gang boss Radovan Krejcir. Both were put behind bars; Selebi died in jail. Members of the state investigative unit, the Hawks, were jailed along with Krejcir. Paul O’ Sullivan has relentlessly attacked the captured in the Gupta-Zuma net and was a vital source in the Jacques Pauw bestseller, The President’s Keepers, that exposed the breadth and depth of state capture and corruption. But the compromised have fought back, harassing him by abusing privilege and police officers and prosecutors. The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court dismissed a case against Paul O’Sullivan for using a foreign passport to leave and enter the country after he was arrested in April 2016. O’Sullivan was dragged off a plane set to take off for London, and detained in the Pretoria jail in what he has labelled torturous conditions, News24 reported at the time. Although the case was thrown out of court, O’Sullivan wants justice for being put through a malicious campaign. He is pushing for life sentences for ‘criminals’ controlling the prosecuting authorities. – Jackie Cameron

To the criminal enterprise controlling the NPA

I attach prima facie evidence of the corrupt capture of the NPA, and the running amok inside the NPA of at least one fake advocate, under your very noses and with your consent. I’m talking about Jabulani Mlotshwa. This person was struck off the role of attorneys for dishonesty in 2000. His wife was struck off in 2005, for stealing client funds, yet you employed him as a prosecutor, knowing that he had a history of moral turpitude. You reward him with a Deputy Director’s position, in the ‘criminal enterprise’ known as PCLU, if he will do your dirty work for you. That career reward amounts to gratification, in terms of Act 12 of 2004 and you will all be held responsible for that. The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Selebi was lucky, he only got 15 years, the minimum sentence, I will push for life for all of you.

I’m now ready for the next round of fake cases the captured NPA wants to bring against me and can assure you, that they will go the same way as the rest of your fake cases, driven by criminals with gowns and badges. When this is all over and I have received my payout from the State, you will all be hauled before court and forced to pay a pro rata share of the payout in your personal capacities, as you are all driving this malicious campaign against me. Assuming you are not in prison by then.