Questioning Cyril’s economic reform – big business fretful

Big business in South Africa is getting nervous over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s treacle-slow economic reform, seeing his failure to inject fresh blood into vital cabinet portfolios as an indication of his apparent powerlessness. It’s almost as if we’ve seen a false dawn, born of relief at the end of the craven Zuma years – but very little else of substance. This story, canvassing top business leaders, reveals an emerging cynicism at some of Ramaphosa’s recent mutterings which seem out of touch with economic realities. Appointing veteran unionist, Thulas Nxesi, to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, while Angie Motshekga’s return to the education ministry where she’s been pilloried since first occupying it in 2009, have hardly inspired hope. Speak to any Zimbabwean you’ll encounter anywhere from your garden or kitchen to the petrol station and experience what education did for them. Ironically, Bob Mugabe’s one roaring success has resulted in xenophobia on our doorstep. That’s not a sin you can lay at his feet, but at our own. Cyril talking about bullet trains when Cape Town’s trains (for example) are decrepit, vandalised shells that seldom run on time and few commuters pay to use, is just so much political rhetoric. – Chris Bateman

Cyril Ramaphosa’s honeymoon is officially over

By Antony Sguazzin and Roxanne Henderson (Bloomberg) – South African business leaders are becoming frustrated with the pace of reform under President Cyril Ramaphosa. His cabinet choices and spending pledges haven’t helped. His ascension to national leader in February last year was greeted with so-called “Ramaphoria,” as the rand and government bonds surged on expectations he would reform the struggling economy, crack down on corruption and replace non-performing cabinet members. Much of that rally was relief at seeing the end of Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure marked by corruption and few policy decisions. Patience for change in the business community is running out. Some key corporate figures say the cabinet Ramaphosa named after his May election victory hasn’t brought in enough fresh ideas, while his state-of-the-nation address in June was seen as full of feel-good spending pledges and no detail on funding. “Very tough decisions have to be taken. We have not yet seen any willingness to take those decisions. Time lines are short and pressures intense,” said Martin Kingston, executive chairman of Rothschild & Co.’s South African unit and vice president of the country’s main business lobby. “As a country we want to have our cake and eat it, and everyone else’s cake.”